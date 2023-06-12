What to expect when Trump is indicted in the documents case on Tuesday





The eyes of the political world will turn to the Miami Federal Courthouse on Tuesday when former President Donald J. Trump is expected to make his first appearance on charges of illegally retaining national security documents after leaving his duties, obstructing efforts to recover them and making false statements.

The extraordinary event will be the former president’s second appearance as a defendant, following his arraignment in April at a New York courthouse for falsifying business documents in a silent payment to a porn star just before the 2016 election.

After the hearing, Mr Trump, who has spoken out against the new indictment, is expected to fly to New Jersey. He announced he would deliver a speech at his Bedminster Golf Club at 8.15pm.

Authorities in Miami are bracing for protests from Trump supporters and opponents. Some of his supporters described the indictment, in an investigation led by semi-independent special counsel Jack Smith, as an act of war and called for retaliation.

During Mr Trump’s arraignment in New York in April, however, crowds of rival protesters outside the courthouse were loud but peaceful.

Mr Trump said the hearing will take place at 3 p.m. His team has discussed security arrangements and procedures for the event with authorities, and it is not yet clear how certain details will be handled.

Defendants who are taken into custody before a first court appearance are often handcuffed, fingerprinted and photographed for a photo ID. In April, however, New York authorities only fingerprinted Mr. Trump and did not handcuff or photograph him.

It is also not yet clear which judge will oversee the hearing.

Mr. Trump’s case was assigned to Judge Aileen M. Cannon, who previously handled a lawsuit he filed challenging the court-authorized FBI search of his Florida estate and club, Mar-a-Lago. That search took place in August, after Mr. Trump failed to fully cooperate with a subpoena requiring him to turn over any documents with classification marks he still had.

Judge Cannon was appointed by Mr. Trump days after his defeat in the November 2020 election. She surprised legal experts on the other side of the ideological divide last year by intervening with various rulings favorable to Mr. Trump , disrupting the investigation into the documents until a conservative appeals court reprimanded her. , saying she never had the legal power to intervene. His assignment to the criminal case was random, the chief clerk for the Southern District of Florida said.

Mr Trump never appeared before Judge Cannon in the previous trial, so if she attends Tuesday’s hearing it would put them face to face. But these hearings are often supervised by an investigating judge. On Tuesday, it could be the magistrate who works with Judge Cannon, Bruce Reinhart who signed the search warrant for Mar-a-Lago or it could be any magistrate on duty at the Miami courthouse.

During the hearing, Mr Trump is likely to stand quietly next to his lawyer until the judge gives him permission to speak. It’s also not yet clear whether Mr. Trump will return later for an impeachment or enter his scheduled not guilty plea on Tuesday to eliminate the need to return for that step.

While searching Mar-a-Lago, officers found 102 documents marked as classified. Mr. Smith has charged Mr. Trump with 37 counts of unauthorized withholding of national security information based on 36 of those documents, as well as one that officers found that had no marks and established certain military contingency plans.

The indictment also details a range of evidence supporting prosecutors’ charges that Mr. Trump knew he still had classified documents; took steps with his co-defendant, Walt Nauta, to keep them out of the government even after being subpoenaed; and tricked one of his attorneys into unknowingly lying to the Justice Department about it.

On Fox News Sunday, William P. Barr, Mr. Trump’s former attorney general who has fallen out of favor with Mr. Trump since he refused to falsely say the 2020 election was stolen, said said that Mr. Trump was not a victim here. Mr. Barr added that Mr. Trump appeared to have engaged in blatant obstruction to keep highly sensitive documents he was not permitted to keep.

Referring to the assessment of another conservative legal commentator, Andy McCarthy, Mr Barr also said: If even half of this is true, it is toast. I mean, it’s a very detailed indictment, and it’s very, very damning.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/06/12/us/politics/trump-documents-court-miami.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos