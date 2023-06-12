At the end of June, Jokowi launches the settlement of old serious human rights in Aceh





Jakarta – Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud Md delivered President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will announce the resolution of the case of violation HAM the weight of the past in a non-judicial way in Aceh. The plan, the “kick-off”, will take place later this month. “On June 27, 2023, the President will announce what the government has accomplished regarding past gross human rights abuses. A ‘kick off’ will take place at Rumoh Geudong, Pidie Regency,” Mahfud said in the city. of Lhokseumawe, as reported BetweenMonday (12/6/2023). The venue chosen by Jokowi for the launch of the settlement of past gross human rights violations was the tragedy of Rumoh Geudong. It is a tragedy of the torture of the people of Aceh by the authorities during the Aceh conflict (1989-1998). This tragedy happened in a traditional Acehnese house which served as the headquarters of the device in Bili village, Aron village, Glumpang Tiga district, Pidie. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Law enforcement related to human rights abuses in Aceh, Mahfud said, will not stop and will continue. He said that currently it is still managed by the ad hoc team of Komnas HAM. “Cases of past human rights violations will not be closed and evidentiary issues are still pending in the courts. The government has a lot to do in this regard,” he said. According to Mahfud, the victims of human rights violations came from various countries, such as Russia, Germany, Papua and other regions. Therefore, the settlement announcement will focus on Rumoh Geudong. He said various infrastructure in case of human rights violation such as damaged houses, mosques and other infrastructure would be restored. “Not just physical rehabilitation, the government will also provide social rehabilitation. But for the total, I don’t know exactly, there are different types and the president will announce that,” he said. Jokowi has previously said the government recognizes past gross human rights abuses. There are at least 12 cases of gross human rights violations in the past that the government has acknowledged. The three cases of gross human rights violations originated in Aceh, namely the Rumoh Geudong and Pos Sattis incidents in Pidie in 1989, the North Aceh KKA Simpang incident in 1999 and the Jambo Keupok Aceh incident. Selatan in 2003. (bridge/knv)

