Donald Trump’s lawyers could bring about his downfall





Some of the evidence used to accuse former President Donald Trump of illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence came from one of his own attorneys, according to the unsealed indictment.

Evan Corcoran, who is believed to still be a member of Trump’s legal team, was hired by the former president to fend off a Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into his handling of sensitive documents. Trump is charged with 37 counts, 31 of which relate to the willful withholding of national defense information. Other charges include conspiracy to obstruct and misrepresentation. Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the matter and claimed he was the target of political persecution. He will appear in court in Miami on Tuesday afternoon for his arraignment.

Corcoran, a former federal prosecutor, is not charged in the indictment that was released Friday. However, if the case eventually goes to trial, he could be a key witness for the prosecution.

While attorney-client communications are normally protected by the legal doctrine of attorney-client privilege, Corcoran was forced to testify and hand over detailed notes to a grand jury weighing evidence in the classified documents investigation after a judge ruled he couldn’t protect his communications. with Trump.

Republican 2024 presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump delivers a speech June 10 in Greensboro, North Carolina. According to a recent New York Times report, some of the most potentially damning evidence in the indictment accusing Trump of illegally hoarding classified documents came from one of his own lawyers. Win McNamee/Getty Images

According to The New York Times on Sunday, the notes taken by Corcoran, identified in the indictment as “Trump Attorney 1,” were more damaging than previously thought. Corcoran’s notes were detailed and dictated into the Voice Memos app on his iPhone after meeting with Trump, the newspaper reported.

The indictment says Trump ordered his aide, Walt Nauta, to remove documents from a storage room at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida to prevent Corcoran from finding them during his search. Nauta was also charged in the indictment with helping to conceal documents.

According to Corcoran’s notes, the former president also suggested that Corcoran falsely tell government officials that he had no sensitive documents to hand over after receiving a subpoena.

“What happens if we don’t respond at all or if we don’t play with them? Corcoran quoted Trump as saying, according to the indictment.

Newsweek has reached out to a spokesperson for Trump and Corcoran via email for comment.

Meanwhile, the former president’s fate in another criminal case may also hinge on the testimony and evidence of another man who once represented him: Michael Cohen.

Trump, who is currently campaigning to win back the White House in 2024, faces criminal charges in New York stemming from silent payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to bury allegations that he had an extramarital affair with the star of adult cinema Stormy Daniels a decade before. .

He pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records at his business to conceal checks paid to Cohen, his former attorney and repairman, to reimburse him for a $130,000 payment he made on behalf of Trump to Daniels. Cohen later testified before the grand jury in the case and is expected to be a star prosecution witness. In April, Trump sued Cohen, accusing him of “extensive damage to reputation” for speaking publicly about the payments at the heart of the matter.

“None of these cases are about lawyers,” Cohen told Newsweek on Monday. “They relate to Donald’s actions and hold him accountable.”

Additionally, Tim Parlatore, another former Trump attorney who represented him in the classified documents case, said federal prosecutors appear to have a strong case against the former president.

Parlatore, who left the former president’s legal team in May, told CNN the indictment “looks really bad” to Trump because of the amount of evidence and detail it contains.

Parlatore appeared on CNN last month where he said he left the team because another lawyer, Boris Epshteyn, created a conflict.

Two attorneys who also represented Trump in the classified documents case, James Trusty and John Rowley, resigned from the team the day after the former president was indicted. “It has been an honor to have spent the last year defending him,” they said in a statement, “and we know he will be vindicated.”

Following the departures, Alina Habba, Trump’s attorney, said it was “a privilege” to represent him.

“There are a lot of lawyers who want to work for Donald Trump and I want to clear that up because there’s so much gossip and literally that’s it,” she said during an appearance on Fox News. .

Update 6/12/23, 10:10 a.m. ET: This article has been updated with commentary from Michael Cohen.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-lawyers-bring-downfall-1805944

