An Indian Academic’s View of Xi Jinping’s Relationship to the Cultural Revolution – Book Review – Eurasia Review

Xi Jinping, the undisputed leader of the People’s Republic of China, has further transformed a once inward-looking China into an outward-looking and highly organized country that resolutely challenges American global leadership in a bid to become a world power. .

In his chapter on Xi and the Cultural Revolution in the recently published book Studies of China and Chineseness since the Cultural Revolution (World Scientific, Singapore, May 2023), Indian Professor Swaran Singh of Jawaharlal University meticulously analyzes the role of the Revolution culture in shaping Xi’s political mind and style.

It shows how this traumatic period in modern Chinese history taught Xi how to ride out storms and creatively use the opportunities presented by the vicissitudes of politics.

What emerges from Singh’s account is that Xi is an innovator firmly rooted in some vital aspects of the past. This gave him a firm ideological commitment, an iron will, an ability to endure adversity with patience, an ability to seize opportunities to achieve his goals and consolidate his power through a combination of imaginative and ruthless actions.

Xi took leaves from Mao Zedong’s book even as he leaned on Mao to shape China’s destiny in a rapidly changing world.

Xi’s father, mother, and Xi himself had gone through the tumultuous phases of the Chinese revolution. He was hardened by his privations and humiliations and also inspired by his uncompromising ideals. The techniques Xi used to gain and consolidate power may be different in form from those used by his immediate ancestors, but they were just as effective.

Xi’s father, Xi Zhongxun, an early Communist Party member, was twice purged and also publicly beaten during the Cultural Revolution. But neither the father, nor the son, nor the mother wavered in their commitment to Chairman Mao. When young Xi was put in the doghouse for criticizing the Cultural Revolution, and he escaped from detention and returned home, his mother refused to feed him and reported his presence to the authorities. .

These episodes inspired him to commit to the cause, although later the negative aspects of the Cultural Revolution also came to him.

In 2001, as party secretary of Fujian province, remembering his father on his 88th birthday, Xi recalled that Xi Zhongxun led “a frugal life, almost to the point of hardship.” Xi acknowledged that he inherited “self-cultivation, dedication to work, belief and commitment, patriotism and simple living” from his father. He owed his mother his courage and commitment to the cause by putting aside his personal considerations.

Xi told state broadcaster CCTV in 2003, “I think the youth of my generation will be remembered for the fervor of the Red Guard era. But it was moving. It was a mood. And when the ideals of the Cultural Revolution could not be realized, it turned out to be an illusion. Xi has succeeded in separating the wheat from the chaff.

He wholeheartedly embraced the Maoist ways of the Cultural Revolution in the face of the enormous problem of party and state corruption. Swaran Singh quotes USChina Policy Foundation President Dr. Chi Wang as saying in 2020: “In recent weeks, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has cracked down on law enforcement officials in a campaign echoing actions taken by Mao in the 1940s to ensure loyalty.

Strengthening “party loyalty” among the Chinese military, media and masses has been a constant refrain in Xi’s speeches, making him sound like Mao.

Given the 2018 constitutional amendment that removed the two-term limit on the presidency, experts speculate that Xi may even change the party constitution to revive the title of ‘president’ which is only used for Mao. .

The fact that Xi is bringing under his wing an array of key structures such as the Central Military Commission, the newly established National Security Committee, the Central Leading Group for Deepening Comprehensive Reforms and several other leading groups on sectoral decision-making , indicates a Maoist program.

Xi’s “Chinese Dream of National Rejuvenation” could become the second cultural revolution, albeit with a Xi-specific cachet, says Swaran Singh.

The Indian researcher draws attention to the fact that Xi has succeeded in shifting China’s national narrative from a “century of humiliation” to the “rejuvenation of a nation” by setting clearly defined benchmarks for China.

These goals are: to become a “moderately prosperous” nation by 2021, to complete the modernization of the People’s Liberation Army into a “world-class armed force” by 2035, and to make China “a developed nation” by 2049.

Xi is on the way to becoming a cult figure like Mao. The adoption of the title of “president” would allow him to assume this status. As Ling Li, a lecturer in Chinese studies at the University of Vienna, put it: “The title (president) would provide a mechanism to extend Xi’s term because there is no term limit for party presidency in the past. This would easily legitimize Xi Jinping’s continued power.

Xi’s apotheosis as a cult figure was discussed at the November 2021 sixth plenum of the CPC Central Committee. He concluded that establishing “comrade Xi Jinping’s position as the core of the central committee as well as the whole party, is of decisive importance in advancing toward the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.”

Western media comments attribute Xi’s ‘heavy streak’ to how he endured the excesses of the Cultural Revolution and did not turn against Mao and was indeed ‘redder than red’ as he put it. a leak from the American Embassy.

Xi once told an interviewer, “Nothing could be as difficult as this…. With this kind of experience, no matter what difficulties I encounter in the future, I am fully charged with the courage to face any challenge, believe in the impossible, and overcome obstacles without panic.

Swaran Singh notes that during the Cultural Revolution, Xi also developed “prudence”, which included political caution, self-discipline and careful avoidance of any display of “dangerous” ambitions.

However, after laying low and patiently biding his time, Xi came out of his shell when the time was right and the circumstances were right. Speaking at the game-changing 19th Party Congress in October 2019, Xi said: “History looks benevolently on those who have determination, drive and ambition, and who have great courage. ; it will not wait for the hesitant, the apathetic or those reluctant to take up a challenge.

Deng Xiaoping’s opening up of China and the internal reforms he led have created new opportunities for Xi. He worked diligently on his missions to climb the party ladder and wisely kept disagreements to himself.

His early career began in Hebei province, close to Beijing and yet a relatively poor region. The experience of working in a poor region was useful for his future massive program of poverty reduction.

When he was transferred to fast-growing and more affluent areas like Fujian and Zhejiang provinces, he gained a different experience. “These regions were integral to Deng’s experiences with China’s opening up and reforms that saw China rapidly integrate into the global economy. In particular, Xi Jinping’s longest tenure in rapidly growing Fujian Province would provide him with several opportunities to showcase his caliber, commitment and concerted devotion to the party line. This is where Xi would learn about globalization and the market economy,” says Swaran Singh.

But prosperity brought corruption in its wake. Xi had this bull by the horns. “He handled the issue so effectively that within months he was propelled to the central leadership in Beijing and became vice president in March 2008,” notes Swaran Singh.

But true to style, even as vice president, Xi continued to keep a low profile. So much so that he was not considered to be among the fifth generation of Chinese leaders to take over the collective leadership reins from Hu JintaoWen Jiabao. Leaders like Bo Xilai and Li Keqiang and several others who were in the running, not Xi.

Indeed, when Xi took over as general secretary of the Party in November 2012, little was known about him and little was expected of his leaders. Western media portrayed him as a “compromise candidate”, easy-going and amiable.

But the United States had seen Xi in his true colors, that he was no lamb. Swaran Singh refers to a leaked CIA cable that said Xi, then a member of the Politburo Standing Committee and Vice President, was “unusually ambitious”, “confident” and “focused”, and had “eye on the price”. ‘ from early adulthood.

From the beginning, an anti-corruption campaign was to be his main instrument to consolidate the absolute power of the party as well as his path to the central leadership of the party. Xi’s first term saw large-scale shake-ups and reorganizations in the intelligence services, military and other security and disciplinary organizations.

Swaran Singh points out that in 2015, Central Military Committee Vice Chairman Xu Caihou and Guo Boxiong were arrested. The director and his deputy at the Central Guard Bureau, Chao Qing and Wang Qing, as well as the vice-minister of State Security, Ma Jian, were sacked, to name a few.

It was a cultural revolution conditioned differently and with a different name, but nonetheless effective.

But unlike Mao, Xi’s consolidation of domestic power has come with a global image in tune with his global plans for China.

“At the start of Xi Jinping’s second term, Xi had been listed six times in TIME 100 (annual list of the 100 most influential world leaders), hailed as ‘the most transformative Chinese leaders since Deng Xiaoping,'” the leader of the China’s rise”, and “China’s first real world leader”.

Xi has also shown his abilities in domestic affairs by the resolute manner in which he handled the Hong Kong crisis, the Sino-American trade and technology wars, Western warnings about China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims and, of course, , the coronavirus pandemic.

Significantly, in true Maoist style, Xi tackled these issues not through decentralization or collective leadership, but through greater centralization of authority in his hands, as Mao did when he was challenged.

