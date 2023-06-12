Politics
‘Talking nonsense’: Boris Johnson hits back at Rishi Sunak online on peerage list | Political news
Boris Johnson has accused Rishi Sunak of ‘talking nonsense’ after the Prime Minister claims his predecessor asked him to cancel a panel reviewing his House of Lords nominations.
The row over the former Tory leader’s resignation honors list escalated on Monday as Mr Sunak said Mr Johnson wanted him ‘to do something that I was not ready to do’.
He said it was “to cancel the Holac [House of Lords Appointments] committee or make promises to people.
Politics Live: Boris Johnson ‘asked me to do something I wasn’t ready to do’
Mr Johnson hit back hours later with a fiery statement denying that was the case.
He said: “Rishi Sunak is talking nonsense. To honor these peerages, it was not necessary to cancel Holac – just to ask them to renew their control, which was just a mere formality.”
Mr Johnson became furious after some of his political allies – Nadine Dorries, Alok Sharma and Nigel Adams – were not given the peerages he had nominated them for.
The nominations were blocked by the House of Lords Nominations Committee (Holac), which confirmed it had removed eight people from Mr Johnson’s list.
The former prime minister was reportedly angry after Mr Sunak – who then scrutinizes the list – refused to reinstate his appointments or consider appointing them later, with Holac not wanting incumbent MPs to be appointed in the Lords.
Allies in the Johnson camp have accused the Prime Minister of ‘secretly blocking’ peerages – something Downing Street has strenuously denied.
Speaking at London Tech Week earlier on Monday, Mr Sunak said: “Look, as far as honors and Boris Johnson are concerned.
“Boris Johnson asked me to do something that I wasn’t ready to do because I didn’t think it was right.
“It was either to cancel the Holac committee or to make promises to people.
“I wasn’t ready to do that – like I said, I didn’t think it was right.
“And if people don’t like it, then tough.”
His response was met with a round of applause from the crowd.
Mr Sunak’s comments were the first public statement he has made on the matter since Mr Johnson’s dramatic resignation on Friday, just hours after his resignation honors list was published.
”Pathetic playground antics”
Labor MP Chris Bryant, chairman of the standards committee, accused the pair of “playground antics” amid the escalating war of words.
He tweeted: “That’s how I described Johnson’s resignation in full form. Didn’t think it would be followed by pathetic antics on the playing field by Sunak and Johnson arguing over who lying and who started it.”
Downing Street has since defended Mr Sunak’s remarks.
When asked if the prime minister regretted his remarks and had a public argument with his predecessor, his spokesman told reporters: “No. As I said, he was asked a direct question. He gave a clear answer”.
Mr Johnson resigned as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip on Friday night following a report by the Privileges Committee, which was investigating whether he had lied to MPs about the lockdown parties at Downing Street.
As well as Mr. Johnson, Mrs. Dorries And Mr. Adams have announced their intention to resign as MPs shortly.
Camp Johnson triggering three by-elections for a struggling prime minister in the polls did not go down well in Downing Street.
The government insists it has followed precedent of accepting Holac’s judgments when it comes to appointing people for peerages.
An ally of Mr Johnson has accused Mr Sunak of ‘secretly’ blocking the peerages of Ms Dorries, Mr Adams and Mr Sharma.
They claimed the current Prime Minister ‘refused to ask them to undergo basic checks which could only have taken weeks or even days’.
“That’s how he took them off the list – without telling Boris Johnson.”
Sky News has asked for evidence to show Downing Street blocked dates.
The Prime Minister’s spokesman said it was ‘completely untrue’ that anyone within Number 10 had ‘attempted to remove or change or change’ the accolades list.
|
