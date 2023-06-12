South Florida law enforcement braces for arrival of former President Donald Trump





MIAMI — Preparations are underway in South Florida for the arrival of former President Donald Trump.

Mr. Trump is expected to fly into Miami International Airport on Monday afternoon and spend the night at Trump National Doral Miami.

CBS News reports Tuesday that a motorcade will escort him to the Wilkie D. Fergusson Jr. Courthouse in downtown Miami for his arraignment on 37 counts related to what prosecutors said was mismanagement of classified documents.

“There you’re going to have the city of Miami, probably the chief himself, you’re going to have Miami-Dade County, the Secret Service, the FBI, the marshals. They’ll all be there to make sure that there is a unified command,” retired Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina said.

Security for his court appearance includes U.S. Marshals, tasked with securing the courthouse and federal grounds; the US Secret Service, responsible for ensuring Trump’s security as a former president); the Miami police, responsible for securing the streets around the courthouse; and Miami-Dade Police who will provide increased security around the courthouse, Trump National Doral and Trump’s movement in the county. The Florida Highway Patrol will assist with road closures and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will also offer assistance.

Colina said security surrounding the former president’s arrival and subsequent court appearance will be extensive. The area around the courthouse has been cordoned off with yellow tape and barricades.

“It’s a significant safety event because of the amount of variables. There are a lot of hate groups in Florida, you have people who are pro-Trump, supporters who will want to come forward and show their support, you have haters who are will want to come forward, so there is potential conflict there and I’m sure they will put them in places where they can see each other but not touch each other,” he said.

Trump supporters began showing up outside Trump National Doral on NW 87th Avenue around 11 a.m. in the hope of being here when the former president arrives in the afternoon. The group included members of the local Proud Boys.

A man flew across the country to be there.

“I flew in from California. I flew in yesterday just to show my support for what’s going on. The corrupt Democratic Party is using its powers to try and put Trump in jail,” he said.

The Florida Republican Assembly plans to be in the Miami courthouse ahead of Trump’s impeachment. The former president called on people to come out and show their support, but to do so peacefully.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said there would be a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss security ahead of the former president’s arrival.

The Doral Police Department is also preparing for Tuesday, “We are currently monitoring the situation very closely and will have a police presence in potentially affected areas to ensure everyone’s safety,” a statement said.

After his impeachment, Trump will travel to New Jersey for a fundraising event on Tuesday night.

