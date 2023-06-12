Politics
Indonesia may have used Israeli malware to spy on political opponents
A whistleblower service said Monday it found evidence that Indonesian state agencies were using Israeli-made spyware that can hack into phones and turn them into surveillance devices.
The state intelligence agency and police may have used Pegasus software to spy on politicians and activists, including former opposition leader Prabowo Subianto, said IndonesiaLeaks, a media and intelligence consortium. investigative journalists, in a report released on Monday.
Jakarta supports the establishment of a Palestinian state and does not recognize Israel, but devices to hack phones and install software did not enter the country directly from the Jewish state, according to IndonesiaLeaks.
IndonesiaLeaks’ investigative team found evidence that Pegasus entered Indonesia in 2018, he said.
Two sources told IndonesiaLeaks that a businessman who was the treasurer of President Joko Jokowi Widodos’ campaign team for the 2019 elections and who is now a minister allegedly used the Israeli spyware.
Sakti Wahyu Trenggono, currently minister of maritime affairs and fisheries, reportedly had a special room in his house where spyware was used to tip the president’s re-election bid in favor of Jokowis.
The system is believed to be Pegasus, a former Jokowi administration official told IndonesiaLeaks, adding that the spyware could infiltrate the WhatsApp accounts of Jokowi’s political opponents.
Among the alleged spyware targets were Prabowo, who is now defense minister in the second Jokowi administration, and Airlangga Hartarto, Golkar party chairman and coordinating minister for economic affairs, according to the IndonesiaLeaks report.
When BenarNews contacted Trenggonos’ office on Monday, an aide to the minister said he was unaware of the information.
The IndonesiaLeaks report also cited unnamed sources who claimed to have exploited Pegasus.
Pegasus was created by NSO Group, one of Israel’s most successful tech companies. There have been numerous allegations that authorities in several countries such as Bangladesh have used technology to spy on politicians, activists and journalists.
The software has been used to facilitate large-scale global human rights abuses, according to a major investigation into potential surveillance targets by a consortium of journalists from 10 countries and Amnesty International. responsible, especially using tools from a country with which we have no diplomatic relations, Israel, he said.
NSO Group said it sells its products only to governments for legitimate law enforcement purposes.
In November 2021, however, Washington blacklisted the company for acting contrary to U.S. national security or foreign policy interests.
That’s a lot of money
According to the IndonesiaLeaks report, Indonesian police in 2018 first purchased a clickless system to infiltrate devices for 99 billion rupiah ($6.7 million).
Such a system does not require any action on the part of the user of the device. Pegasus has one of the most sophisticated no-click capabilities, according to experts.
Police denied using Pegasus or any other spyware.
The police have never acquired or used Pegasus spyware. We have a system that follows legal interception procedures, Slamet Uliandi, head of the police’s technology, information and communication division, said in the IndonesiaLeaks report.
Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan, director general of computer applications at the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, said Indonesia was not a Pegasus customer.
Indonesia is not on his list, he told BenarNews.
He declined to comment further on IndonesiaLeaks’ findings.
We only deal with electronic system providers and content, he said.
The state intelligence agency did not comment on the report. Other government officials also declined to comment or did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The Alliance of Independent Journalists, one of the initiators of IndonesiaLeaks, said it wanted to highlight how spyware was used to target certain groups.
That’s a lot of money and of course it comes from taxpayers, Sasmito Madrim, the alliance’s president, told BenarNews.
He said it was unacceptable to use taxpayers’ money for political interests or to spy on activists fighting for democracy and asked Jokowi to provide an explanation.
We should not let past elections be tainted by things that are not responsible, especially using tools from a country with which we have no diplomatic relations, Israel, he said.
