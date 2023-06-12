



Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) dubiously claimed Sunday that former President Donald Tump did not sue 2016 election opponent Hillary Clinton because it was better for him. ‘America. (Watch the video below.)

During a chat with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures, Johnson denounced Trump’s federal indictment, alleging he mishandled classified government documents stored at Mar-a -The girlfriend.

The far-right lawmaker accused the press of overlooking the Biden family’s business connections before offering a badly distorted version of Trump.

President Ford decided it was best for America not to prosecute President Nixon, Johnson said. President Trump made much the same decision and decided not to pursue any kind of lawsuit against Hillary Clinton. Joe Biden could have made the exact same decision, but he didn’t.

He authorized a SWAT raid on a highly secure residence of President Trump over federal records, even though he had classified records himself. So this registration issue should have been dealt with civilly. We should never even be here. But these are decisions that President Biden made as much as he probably lied about not speaking to the Justice Department at all. It’s pretty hard to believe when you consider how many other lies President Biden has told the public.

Much of what he said does not pass a fact check.

Trump tried to have Clinton investigated by a special counsel, but that never happened, according to PolitiFact. The former president wanted Attorney General Jeff Sessions to sue Clinton for using a private email server while he was secretary of state.

Not to mention, the FBI previously recommended against prosecuting Clinton in 2016, and a 2019 State Department investigation found no compelling evidence of systemic and willful mishandling of classified information after she transmitted tens of thousands of emails.

As for Biden making decisions in Trump’s criminal case, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) recently fact-checked Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) on similar GOP charges:

Presidents do not imprison or indict anyone. Grand juries accuse.

Trump was also indicted in New York on charges related to silent payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. The trial is scheduled for 2024.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/gop-sen-ron-johnson-tells-121415489.html

