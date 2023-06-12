Xi Jinping speaks with Honduran President Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento







Mon 12 Jun 2023 | 01:55 PM

On the afternoon of June 12, Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks at the Great Hall of the People with Honduran President Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento, who is on a state visit to China. President Xi noted that President Xiomara Castro was the first Honduran president to pay a state visit to China after the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in March. He welcomed President Xiomara Castro and hailed her visit as a visit of particular significance as it opens a new chapter in the annals of China-Honduras relations. Xi praised President Xiomara Castro, the first female president of Honduras, for rallying her people on an independent path to new achievements in national development. Xi hailed her unwavering political will, as evidenced by her historic decision to keep her campaign pledge to establish diplomatic ties with China. Xi also praised the active role her husband, former President Manuel Zelaya, has played in this regard. Their contribution to the China-Honduras relationship will go down in history. President Xi stressed the immediate and long-term importance of establishing diplomatic relations. The bilateral relationship got off to a good and rapid start and enjoys great dynamism and promise. Last week, the Chinese Embassy in Honduras was officially inaugurated. By sending senior cabinet officials to the inauguration ceremony, President Xiomara Castro demonstrated the great importance she attaches to China-Honduras relations. Not so long ago, delegations of Honduran journalists and business leaders traveled to China. Many of them said that the trip changed their perception of China and they wanted to remain good friends with the Chinese people. The Chinese side is deeply touched by these remarks. China will remain committed to developing friendly relations with Honduras, firmly supporting economic and social development in Honduras, and forging good friendship and partnership with Honduras characterized by mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and common development. Xi said he is ready to work with the Honduran president from a strategic and long-term perspective to guide bilateral relations towards greater development and turn the vision of cooperation into tangible results for the benefit of both peoples.

