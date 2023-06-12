Imran Khan’s party can now easily fit in a rickshaw following defections: PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz





The whole of ousted Imran Khan’s party can fit in a rickshaw following large-scale defections from Pakistan’s main opposition party following the May 9 violence, said party leader Maryam Nawaz in power PML-N, in a jibe at the former prime minister.

“Today, he is the chairman, general secretary, chief organizer and spokesperson of the party and the sole candidate of his party,” said Maryam, senior vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz ( PML-N), Maryam Nawaz during a speech at a youth convention in Punjab province on Sunday.

Now the entire opposition party can fit in a ‘Qingqi rickshaw’ after defections following the May 9 violence, she said, referring to a type of rickshaw imported to the Pakistan.

Violence erupted across Pakistan on May 9 when Khan, a cricketer-turned-politician, was arrested at the premises of the High Court in Islamabad in a corruption case. Khan was released on bail two days later.

Unlike Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Maryam said the PML-N did not dismantle it because ”it is the people’s party and not a fake party”, Geo News quoting the daughter of former Pakistani Prime Minister and PML-N supremo, as Nawaz Sharif says.

“PTI was formed after 26 years of hard work, and disintegrated in 26 minutes,” she said.

“The chapter of chaos and anarchy is over and now the journey of progress will begin,” the PML-N leader added.

Khan is the mastermind of the May 9 attacks on defense and civilian installations, but now he is demanding talks and meetings, she said.

She said the real enemy of the country had been identified after the May 9 violence that saw attacks on public and military installations in many parts of the country following the arrest of the PTI leader.

Since the May 9 violence, there has been a crackdown on PTI leaders and workers for their alleged involvement in attacking military installations in the country following Khan’s arrest.

Dozens of PTI leaders including Shireen Mazari, Fawad Chaudhry, Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Ali Zaidi and others left the party while top leaders like Asad Umar and Parvez Khattak resigned from their positions.

Several former PTI leaders have now joined the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) recently launched by sugar baron Jahangir Tareen with the aim of “giving a new direction to the politics of the country”.

Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led plot targeting him because of its independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

Since then, Khan has been calling for a snap general election in Pakistan.

The PML-N-led coalition government rejected his request and the senior ministers declared that the elections would be held in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

The current term of the National Assembly will end in August this year and new elections are expected to be held in October.

(This story has not been edited by the Devdiscourse team and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.devdiscourse.com/article/politics/2485486-imran-khans-party-can-now-easily-fit-in-rickshaw-following-defections-pml-n-leader-maryam-nawaz The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos