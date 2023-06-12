Donald Trump says trans issues are more important than tax cuts





Indicted former US President Donald Trump claimed his Republican supporters care more about restricting trans rights than cutting taxes during a speech to the North Carolina Republican Party.

Speaking at a rally in Greensboro on Saturday, June 10, Trump said it was amazing how people feel about things like transgender madness, critical race theory and content education. racial, sexual or political “to children”.

He is currently campaigning to become the Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

Trump’s comments were met with a standing ovation from the crowd and enthusiastic applause, as seen in video of the speech shared online by journalist Aaron Rupar.

The anti-trans speech came two days after he was indicted for handling classified documents.

After the enthusiastic response from his audience, Donald Trump said he had received no such response when he talked about cutting taxes.

I’m talking transgender, everyone’s going crazy. Who would have thought? Five years ago, you didn’t know what it was.

He also spoke about abortion rights in the United States, claiming responsibility for the “murder of Roe against Wade, and saying that American conservatives had shown that pro-choice supporters were the radicals, not the pro-lifers.”

His rant continued, spouting misinformation about abortion, claiming that pro-choice supporters were willing to kill a child even after it was born.

He added that crazies from the radical left were trying to interfere with the elections by using law enforcement agencies, which were totally corrupt.

During the speech, Trump also targeted Ron DeSantis, considered his closest rival for the Republican nomination in the 2024 US presidential election.

He said DeSantis was heading south fast and had no personality.

Politicizing trans rights for elections

Donald Trump is by no means the first politician to target trans rights for his own political ends.

Anti-LGBTQ+ legislation is central to DeSantis’ political legacy. He signed into law the first Dont Say Gay law in the United States and continues to fight trans rights as Governor of Florida.

Other Republican candidates vying for the party’s nomination are also targeting trans rights as a major campaign issue.

Nikki Haley, who is also contesting the Republican candidacy, recently gave a campaign speech in which she described trans women in sports as “the women’s problem of our time” and attacked TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney.

Similar conversations are also taking place in the UK, as parties anticipate the upcoming general election.

In February, Conservative Party Chairman Lee Anderson said a mix of culture wars and trans debates should be at the heart of the Conservatives’ upcoming election campaign.

