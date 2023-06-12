Britain’s Sunak faces criticism after Boris Johnson graces row





[1/2] Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attends London Tech Week at the Queen Elizabeth II Center in London, Britain June 12, 2023. Ian Vogler/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday he had rejected Boris Johnson’s call to quash an independent body and allow some of the former leader’s allies to join the upper house of Parliament because he didn’t think it was right. Responding to criticism from within his ruling Conservative party, which has been rocked in recent days by Johnson’s dramatic decision on Friday night to quit parliament, Sunak added he had no sympathy for those who disliked her decision. Former Prime Ministers such as Johnson are entitled to award honours, including a lifetime seat in Parliament’s House of Lords, after they step down and it is not uncommon for UK leaders to use their list to reward their allies policies. But some of Johnson’s nominees were not included in a final list released on Friday after failing to receive support from the body that controls those nominations. “Boris Johnson asked me to do something that I wasn’t ready to do, because I didn’t think it was right,” Sunak said in his first public comments on the events of the past few days. “It was either overturning the decision of the HOLAC committee (House of Lords Appointments Committee) or making promises to people,” Sunak said, responding to a media question about whether he was intervened in the process. Sunak has the power to overrule HOLAC advice, but said he chose not to. “If people don’t like it, then tough,” he said. Johnson said Sunak’s version of events was “garbage.” “To honor these peerages, it was not necessary to cancel HOLAC – just to ask them to re-verify, which was just a formality,” Johnson said in a statement. As Prime Minister, Johnson himself canceled HOLAC when appointing a Conservative Party donor in 2020. Although he was ousted from power last year in a party revolt against his conduct, Johnson commands a loyal core of supporters within the Tories who see him as a powerful vote-giver in parts of the country than others. others, like Sunak, cannot reach. Sunak, who served as finance minister under Johnson before playing a pivotal role in his downfall, has struggled to unify the party behind him ahead of national elections due next year. Johnson resigned from Parliament on Friday during a protest against lawmakers investigating whether he misled Parliament about illegal parties during COVID shutdowns at his Downing Street office when he was Premier minister. This coincided with the release of his track record, which itself triggered two more resignations, leaving Sunak to battle to field a united party and face tough elections to replace all three. Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, Alistair Smout and Elizabeth Piper; Written by William James; Editing by Kylie MacLellan and Alex Richardson Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. Sachin Ravikumar Thomson Reuters Sachin Ravikumar is a Reuters correspondent in London, covering general news across the UK. For more than nine years at Reuters, he helped lead various breaking news teams, reported on economic and general Indian news and worked as an editor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uk-pm-sunak-i-wasnt-prepared-intervene-johnson-honours-list-2023-06-12/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos