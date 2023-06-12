Central development issue for the Global South Prime Minister Modi addresses G20 development ministers

On June 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the G20 development ministers meeting via video conference. During his remarks, the Prime Minister spoke about increasing investment in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), reforming multilateral financial institutions, high-quality data, pro-planet lifestyle, l gender equality and women’s empowerment.

During his speech, the Prime Minister advocated for the democratization of technology to bridge the data divide and told G20 delegates that India was willing to share its experience with partner countries as digitalization has led to revolutionary change in the country.

Prime Minister Modi also advocated for reforms in multilateral financial institutions and said we should increase investment in achieving the SDGs and find solutions to address the data risks faced by many countries. Multilateral financial institutions should be reformed to broaden eligibility criteria, ensuring that finance is accessible to those who need it.”

Speaking of India, the Prime Minister said efforts were being made to improve people’s lives in more than a hundred aspirational districts, which were pockets of underdevelopment.

The Prime Minister also said that gender equality and women’s empowerment are key to achieving the SDGs and urged adopting a groundbreaking action plan for women-led development. In India, we do not limit ourselves to the empowerment of women. Ours is a women-led development. Women set the development agenda and are also agents of growth and change,” the Prime Minister said.

During his address, Prime Minister Modi also said, “In India, we have great respect for rivers, trees, mountains and all elements of nature. Traditional Indian thought promotes a pro-planet lifestyle. Last year, together with the UN Secretary General, I launched Mission Life Lifestyle. I’m glad this group is working on a high-level set of principles on LiFE. It would be a significant contribution to climate action.”

Updated: June 12, 2023, 10:50 AM IST