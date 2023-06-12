Politics
Xi meets with Castro, guiding China-Honduras relations to new high level
Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcoming ceremony for visiting Honduran President Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento in Beijing on June 12, 2023, ahead of their talks at the Great Hall of the People. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Honduran President Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento at the Great Hall of the People on Monday as Castro became the first Honduran president to pay a state visit to China, opening a new historic chapter in China-Honduras relations. . Officials and experts hailed the meeting as important as it set the tone for bilateral relations and gave new impetus to bilateral cooperation, taking it to a higher level.
President Xi welcomed Castro and hailed his visit as a visit of special significance as it opens a new chapter in the annals of China-Honduras relations. Xi hailed her unwavering political will, as evidenced by her historic decision to keep her campaign pledge to establish diplomatic ties with China.
Honduras officially inaugurated its embassy in Beijing on Sunday three months after the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The Central American country severed so-called “diplomatic” relations with the island of Taiwan on March 25.
Xi stressed the immediate and long-term importance of establishing diplomatic ties, saying the bilateral ties have got off to a good and rapid start and enjoy great momentum and promise.
China will remain committed to developing friendly relations with Honduras, firmly supporting the country’s economic and social development, and forging good friendship and partnership with Honduras characterized by mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and common development, Xi said at the meeting.
The Chinese leader also expressed his willingness to work with the Honduran president from a strategic and long-term perspective to guide bilateral relations towards greater development and turn the vision of cooperation into tangible results for the greater benefit of the two peoples.
Following the meeting, the two sides signed a number of cooperation documents, including those related to the Belt and Road Initiative, quality inspection, trade, agriculture , technology, culture and education.
In the initial stage of China-Honduras relations, the two sides reached consensus on negotiating a free trade agreement and promoting practical cooperation in various fields, according to a joint statement issued after the meeting. the meeting.
The meeting between the Chinese and Honduran leaders set the tone for Sino-Honduran relations, reflecting the high level of mutual political trust and respect for each other’s development path, said Pan Deng, executive director of the Human Rights Law Center. Latin America and Caribbean region of the University of China Political Science and Law, told the Global Times on Monday.
“As the two leaders emphasized the future direction of diplomatic relations, these positive achievements in the political field will soon turn into full-scale cooperation between the two countries,” Pan said.
During Castro’s state visit to China, some senior officials in the Honduran delegation expressed high expectations for the Honduran-China relationship, which has developed at a very rapid pace, and more business and Honduran people are ready to share the opportunities of the giant Chinese market. .
Over the past week, a Honduran business delegation has traveled to various provinces in China and negotiated with local entrepreneurs, with intentions of cooperation being reached in the export of Honduran products such as coffee, white shrimp and the melon.
“Good friend, good partner”
The one-China principle is the first premise and political foundation for the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Honduras and the development of bilateral relations, and it is believed that Honduras will fully honor its commitment, said Mr. Xi to Castro during the meeting.
China firmly supports Honduras in safeguarding its national sovereignty, independence and efforts to promote development and improve livelihoods, helping it to independently choose development paths suited to its national conditions and opposing the interference of any foreign force in the internal affairs of Honduras, Xi said.
With the change in its own strategic direction, the United States has made many “empty promises” to Honduras in recent years, prompting it to resist pressure from Washington and establish diplomatic relations with China, noted Pan. “Compared to empty US promises, China can provide pragmatic cooperation that benefits its development, which has become a consensus within political and business circles in Honduras,” he said.
Castro told the meeting that establishing diplomatic relations with China is a decision made by the Honduran government that will go down in history. Honduras firmly supports and upholds the one-China principle and firmly supports the Chinese government’s efforts to achieve reunification.
The Belt and Road Initiative, Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative proposed by Xi are conducive to building a safer and more secure world , in line with the expectations of the population, which Honduras strongly praises and in which it will actively participate, she noted.
After joining the Belt and Road, China’s experience in poverty alleviation, education, infrastructure, logistics, science and technology will provide a reference for Honduras to overcome many structural problems, offering new development opportunities for the country to better integrate into an interconnected and interactive world, Cui Shoujun, a professor at the School of International Relations at Renmin University of China, told the Global Times on Monday.
Soon after the establishment of diplomatic relations with China, Honduras expressed its willingness to join the BRI, which shows that the initiative has shown a positive demonstration effect abroad, prompting other countries to ride the express train of China’s development, Pan noted.
“Joining the initiative shows that it is now very popular overseas, especially when the United States often smears the initiative in Latin America,” he said.
In addition, unlike other countries that had previously established diplomatic relations with China, Honduras abolished the free trade agreement with the Chinese region of Taiwan while signing the joint communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations. with China, which shows that Honduras attaches great importance to and shares an optimistic outlook on the Chinese market and economy, experts said.
In the future, more Honduran agricultural products will no longer need Taiwan as a “middle man” and can be sold more quickly and directly on the Chinese mainland and reach people’s tables, said Honduran Economic Development Minister Fredis Cerrato. , to the Global Times in an exclusive interview on Sunday.
Direct exports of Honduran goods to the Chinese mainland also mean “lower costs, greater speed and more opportunities”, he said.
|
