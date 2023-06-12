Imran Khan party leader Yasmin Rashid remanded in Askari tower attack case





NNA | Updated: Jun 12, 2023 11:33 PM IST

Lahore [Pakistan], Jun 12 (ANI): Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, has been remanded for the Askari Tower attack case by the Anti-Terrorism Tribunal (ATC), reported ARY News. Earlier, Rashid was brought before the ATC at the end of the pretrial detention, however, the investigator urged the ATC to grant her a new pretrial detention since the investigation of the case of the attack on the Askari tower was not over yet. The ATC meanwhile rejected the plea after reviewing the case and sent Dr. Yasmin Rashid to jail for 14-day pre-trial detention and ordered to present her on June 25, according to ARY News. Notably, the interim Punjab government challenged the acquittal of Imran Khan party leader Yasmin Rashid at Jinnah House.

On May 9, at least eight people were killed, 290 were injured and more than 1,900 protesters were arrested across Pakistan when a responsible court in Islamabad handed custody of Imran to NAB as part of the Al Qadir Trust case. Protesters stormed the corps commander’s residence in Lahore, called Jinnah House, and demolished a gate to the headquarters in Rawalpindi. According to ARY News, Punjab Police said: “All conspirators, planners and perpetrators of the May 9 incident, including Yasmin Rashid, would be brought to justice. “On May 9, ATC released Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Dr. Yasmin Rashid in the case related to the vandalism of Jinnah House, also known as Corps Commander House in Lahore ARY News has reported that Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of Central Punjab, Yasmin Rashid, has been arrested under Section Three of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).(ANI)

