AGT Golden Buzzer winner Ariani Putri receives congratulations from President Joko Widodo





BatuNetwork.id – Princess Ariani received the attention of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Jokowi also commented on Putri Ariani’s appearance at America’s Got Talent 2023 which ended up winning the gold buzzer from Simon Cowell. Princess Ariani’s appearance has caught the attention of netizens in Indonesia and abroad since it aired early last week. On America’s Got Talent YouTube channel, the video of Putri Ariani’s performance has been viewed 26 million times. “I’m also proud and appreciate the replay of Princess Ariani’s performance,” Jokowi said via Instagram upload on Monday (6/12). Also Read: Brilliant! Here’s how Putri Ariani responds to comments from her followers on her Instagram account “Indeed, this is just the beginning of Princess Ariani’s long journey,” he wrote, uploading a clip of Princess Ariani’s appearance at America’s Got Talet 2023. In the upload, Jokowi also felt that Putri Ariani’s achievements could be an inspiration for everyone to believe in their own abilities. “What Princess Ariani has achieved so far will hopefully inspire and encourage everyone to achieve all dreams and goals with perseverance, hard work and confidence in their own abilities,” “Congratulations to Princess Ariani. Fly higher and higher, achieve your goals and carry on carrying the name of Indonesia,” Jokowi wrote. Putri Ariani performed her own song titled “Loneliness” while playing the piano. The voice and appearance of Princess Ariani managed to amaze the jury consisting of Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. Also Read: Ariani’s Daughter Shocks America’s Got Talent, Her Twitter Account Is Flooded With Praise, Including Sandiaga Uno Without exception, the studio audience gave Putri Ariani’s performance a standing ovation. At first, the America’s Got Talent judges seemed normal, but as soon as Ariani Putri started her song, the audience was amazed. Indeed, America’s Got Talent judge, reputed to be the most difficult and miserly, Simon Cowell, was amazed by the appearance of Putri Ariani. In her second appearance, Putri Ariani performed the song Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word by Elton John which she dedicated to Simon Cowell.

