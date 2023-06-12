Trump will be arraigned on the eve of his 77th birthdayExBulletin





A woman tapes a ‘Happy Birthday’ sign to her car as supporters of former President Donald Trump rally at Miami’s Tropical Park on Sunday. Rebecca Blackwell/AP .

This week is shaping up to be a big one for former President Donald Trump. He is expected to be arraigned in federal court in Miami on Tuesday and will turn 77 the next day.

It’s unclear how the former president (and now presidential candidate) planned to celebrate this year, though he’s spent at least his last three birthdays at his golf club in Bedminster, NJ

Trump’s late ex-wife Ivana told People Magazine in 2021 that he “hated his birthdays.”

But not all of them have been low-key affairs. In fact, quite the opposite.

Trump, who was born in 1946 in Queens, NY, and spent decades as a real estate developer, has thrown his share of lavish birthday parties over the decades.

Then-President Donald Trump blows out a candle on a cake celebrating an early birthday during a lunch with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on June 11, 2018. Ministry of Communications and Information Singapore via AP .

In 1988, Trump celebrated his 42nd birthday at one of his casinos, with a laser show complete with a 15-foot spacecraft and a performance by magicians and dancers to a version of the Michael Jackson song “Bad”, reworked in his honor.

“And of course there was to be a telegram from President Reagan and video birthday cards from Liza Minnelli, Billy Crystal, Dennis Miller and Joe Piscopo,” the Washington Post reported at the time.

In 1990, Trump’s casino party included televised birthday messages from Dolly Parton and Elton John and Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous host Robin Leach, who, according to Buzzfeed, “came out of a giant replica of Trump’s soon-to-be-bankrupt airline.” , the Trump shuttle.” (This was observed by a reporter who snuck into the party and spent a night in Atlantic City Jail for trespassing.)

In 1993, the theme for Trump’s 47th birthday party was “Renaissance Man”, reports the Independent. The invitations depicted him as a king wielding a sword and promised both dancing and live jousting (it is unclear by whom).

“An invitation to a more gruesome event a year later indicates the party held at the same location was Tarzan-themed and branded Trump as ‘Lord of the Financial Jungle,'” he added.

In 1996, on her 50th birthday, Marla, then wife of Trump, threw what The New York Times described as a “party without limits” with 400 of her closest friends, an ice sculpture of a mermaid (from herself), enlarged photographs of Trump from his childhood and a performance by Eartha Kitt, among other highlights.

Donald Trump poses with the ‘Deal or No Deal Girls’ and actress Carmen Electra (far right) at his 61st birthday party at the Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, NJ in June 2007. Tim Larsen/Associated Press .

“As the Superman movie theme began to play, the cake was rolled out on stage with all of Mr. Trump’s buildings on it, and a sugar figurine of Mr. Trump, dressed as Superman with a money sign on it. his chest,” according to the Times. “Ms. Kitt sang ‘Happy Birthday’ and 600 golden balloons cascaded from the ceiling.”

In 2005, Trump celebrated his 59th at the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, where Baywatch star Pamela Anderson was on the guest list and Trump blew out candles on a 15-foot cake, the Post reports. Anderson said in 2018 that she was paid $500 to attend.

If Trump, who is leading the Republican primary, is re-elected, he will begin his second term at age 79. President Biden, who is four years older than Trump, was 78 when he became the oldest living president on the day he was sworn in.

This story originally appeared on NPR’s live blog on Trump’s indictment on Friday.

