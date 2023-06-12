Politics
New Jersey Restaurant Launches Special Modi Ji Thali Ahead of PM Modis’ US State Visit
JE News Desk: A restaurant in New Jersey has launched a special Modi Ji Thali ahead of the Prime Minister’s state visit to the United States. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be welcomed by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on June 22.
This will be PM Modis’ first state visit to the United States of America. He will also become the first Indian Prime Minister to address a joint meeting of the US Congress for the second time.
Also watch:
The “Modi Ji Thali”, hosted by chef Shripad Kulkarni, includes dishes as diverse as the Indian landscape. Thali dishes range from Khichdi, Rasgulla, Sarso Da Saag and Dum Aloo to Kashmiri, Idli, Dhokla, Chaach and Papad.
#SHOW | A restaurant in New Jersey is launching “Modi Ji” Thali for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming state visit to the United States. Restaurant owner Shripad Kulkarni gives details of the Thali. pic.twitter.com/XpOEtx9EDg
ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2023
READ ALSO : A Contest You Might Not Want to Lose: PM Modi on Japanese Ambassador’s Pune Release “Vada Pav”
The restaurant owner is also planning to launch another Thali dedicated to Foreign Minister S Jaishankar soon.
“We are planning to launch this thali soon. I am very sure it will gain popularity. Once it works well, I am also planning to launch a Dr Jaishankar Thali as it too has that rock star appeal among the community. Native American,” Malhotra said.
American Indians are planning to greet him with an “India Unity Day” march in 20 major cities across America on June 18, organizers said.
As a group of American Indians plan to travel to Andrews Air Force Base when the premier Air India One lands June 21 afternoon from New York, more than 600 community members plan to gather at Freedom Plaza in front of the Willard Intercontinental in Washington located near the White House where the PM will be staying. At Freedom Plaza, the community will showcase the cultural fabric of India through cultural events representing India from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, and from west to east.
On June 22, more than seven thousand Indian Americans plan to be on the South Lawns of the White House when President Biden and the First Lady greet the Prime Minister amid a 21-gun salute. The White House will soon be closing registration for those attending the welcome ceremony.
In the United States, Prime Minister Modi will also address the presidents and CEOs of America’s top companies at the John F Kennedy Center in Washington. Followed by a speech to the Indian Diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Center in DC in the evening.
Several high-profile Indian-Americans are also delighted to join Prime Minister Modi on the North Lawns of the United Nations complex in New York on June 21, where he will lead the International Day of Yoga event shortly after his arrival. in the country, thousands of American Indians. are ready to provide support outside the United Nations.
It is not the first time that a restaurant has dedicated a Thali to PM Modi.
Last year, ahead of PM Modi’s birthday on September 17, a Delhi-based restaurant launched a Thali named 56-inch Narendra Modi Thali.
ARDOR 2.1, a restaurant located in Connaught Place, Delhi, featured the large-sized thali with 56 items, with the customer having the choice of opting for vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes.
ARDOR 2.1 restaurant owner Sumit Kalara told ANI earlier, “I respect Prime Minister Modi-ji so much. He is the pride of our nation and we wanted to offer something unique for his birthday. so decided to launch this big thali named ’56inch Modi Ji’ Thali. We want to gift this thali to him and want him to come here and eat. But, for security reasons, we can’t do that, so it’s for all his fans who love him please come and enjoy this thali.
(With ANI inputs)
|
Sources
2/ https://english.jagran.com/world/new-jersey-restaurant-launches-special-modi-ji-thali-ahead-of-pm-modi-state-visit-to-us-10082213
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- IHC orders relocation of Court of Sessions to Court Complex for Imran Khan cases
- Teddy Riley supports Donald Trump for pardoning his brother – VIBE.com
- New Jersey Restaurant Launches Special Modi Ji Thali Ahead of PM Modis’ US State Visit
- BTS: Suga says he wants to perform in India: I love Bollywood movies
- Clarke, Burnett Help Team USA capture the inaugural Hockey5s Pan Am Gold
- Michelle Ochs joins Herv Lger to relaunch the bandage dress brand
- Google and OpenAI restrict chatbots in Hong Kong amid China tensions: report
- Peru is dealing with a deadly outbreak of dengue fever
- Exercise your body to keep your mind healthy
- Humanists UK calls for decriminalization of abortion as women are sentenced under Victorian law » Humanists UK
- Peter Frampton hits the road again despite illness – Macomb Daily
- Fiserv Completes New York Stock Exchange Listing Transfer