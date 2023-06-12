New Jersey Restaurant Launches Special Modi Ji Thali Ahead of PM Modis’ US State Visit

JE News Desk: A restaurant in New Jersey has launched a special Modi Ji Thali ahead of the Prime Minister’s state visit to the United States. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be welcomed by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on June 22.

This will be PM Modis’ first state visit to the United States of America. He will also become the first Indian Prime Minister to address a joint meeting of the US Congress for the second time.

The “Modi Ji Thali”, hosted by chef Shripad Kulkarni, includes dishes as diverse as the Indian landscape. Thali dishes range from Khichdi, Rasgulla, Sarso Da Saag and Dum Aloo to Kashmiri, Idli, Dhokla, Chaach and Papad.

The restaurant owner is also planning to launch another Thali dedicated to Foreign Minister S Jaishankar soon.

“We are planning to launch this thali soon. I am very sure it will gain popularity. Once it works well, I am also planning to launch a Dr Jaishankar Thali as it too has that rock star appeal among the community. Native American,” Malhotra said.

American Indians are planning to greet him with an “India Unity Day” march in 20 major cities across America on June 18, organizers said.

As a group of American Indians plan to travel to Andrews Air Force Base when the premier Air India One lands June 21 afternoon from New York, more than 600 community members plan to gather at Freedom Plaza in front of the Willard Intercontinental in Washington located near the White House where the PM will be staying. At Freedom Plaza, the community will showcase the cultural fabric of India through cultural events representing India from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, and from west to east.

On June 22, more than seven thousand Indian Americans plan to be on the South Lawns of the White House when President Biden and the First Lady greet the Prime Minister amid a 21-gun salute. The White House will soon be closing registration for those attending the welcome ceremony.

In the United States, Prime Minister Modi will also address the presidents and CEOs of America’s top companies at the John F Kennedy Center in Washington. Followed by a speech to the Indian Diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Center in DC in the evening.

Several high-profile Indian-Americans are also delighted to join Prime Minister Modi on the North Lawns of the United Nations complex in New York on June 21, where he will lead the International Day of Yoga event shortly after his arrival. in the country, thousands of American Indians. are ready to provide support outside the United Nations.

It is not the first time that a restaurant has dedicated a Thali to PM Modi.

Last year, ahead of PM Modi’s birthday on September 17, a Delhi-based restaurant launched a Thali named 56-inch Narendra Modi Thali.

ARDOR 2.1, a restaurant located in Connaught Place, Delhi, featured the large-sized thali with 56 items, with the customer having the choice of opting for vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes.

ARDOR 2.1 restaurant owner Sumit Kalara told ANI earlier, “I respect Prime Minister Modi-ji so much. He is the pride of our nation and we wanted to offer something unique for his birthday. so decided to launch this big thali named ’56inch Modi Ji’ Thali. We want to gift this thali to him and want him to come here and eat. But, for security reasons, we can’t do that, so it’s for all his fans who love him please come and enjoy this thali.

