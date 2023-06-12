Erdogan’s mirror and the mistakes of the West







Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, visits the Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in Ankara, Turkey, June 3, 2023. [Yavuz Ozden/DIA Images via AP]

We are all trying to guess what foreign policy Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will follow after his re-election, towards the West and of course towards Greece. In order to answer this question, we need to know if and to what extent Erdogan depends on the United States and Europe to deal with the huge economic crisis his country is facing. Some senior analysts believe he will do anything to avoid Western involvement in a possible bailout of the Turkish economy because he came to power after Turkey adopted an International Monetary Fund program and he knows about it. well the political consequences. They also point to the fact that Turkey does not expect much more from its relationship with the European Union, unlike the 2000s when expectations were very high. But there is another factor that has entered into the equation. Erdogan believes he has found strategic partners, financiers and interlocutors outside the Western camp. Qatar is offering him money, Russia is paying him generously to circumvent Western sanctions, and Saudi Arabia looks set to give him a whopping $50 billion package. These relations have a significant advantage for Erdogan: they are in no way dependent on whether human rights are violated in Turkey, whether the rule of law prevails, etc. They do not care. They have a very cynical and transactional relationship with Turkey and Erdogan. These relations are not mediated by a Congress or organizations for the defense of human rights, there is no one. Of course, none of Turkey’s partners examines these relations through the prism of Greek-Turkish relations. They don’t care. However, Erdogan cannot completely close the door to the West. It doesn’t suit him and he won’t. Ideally, he would like to get funding from non-Western sources to overcome the financial crisis, proceed with the purchase of F-16s from the United States because the Turkish Air Force is in trouble, be the main way around sanctions against Moscow, but at the same time to play the role of an important NATO member state. The United States and Europe will continue to make the same mistake. Fearing to lose Turkey, they will justify various behaviors, even when directly threatening the interests of the Western Alliance. Whatever anger there may be behind the scenes over Turkey’s veto of Sweden’s NATO membership or the circumvention of sanctions, the prevailing view ultimately is to go easy on Erdogan! This is certainly true in Berlin, sometimes in Brussels and certainly in the National Security Council and the State Department in Washington. The current de-escalation of tensions with Greece seems to be continuing and it is very positive that a very experienced and cautious diplomat is at the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, because the temptation for an unnecessary escalation is always present. But let’s be realistic. Erdogan looks in the mirror and sees himself as a powerful leader of a new power, without needing to obey Washington or Europe. Bargaining with the West, as well as Greek-Turkish relations, will continue with a lot of back and forth, sometimes even with crises.

