Boris Johnson hits back at Rishi Sunak in heated row over peerages

B Oris Johnson hit back at Rishi Sunak on Monday in a full-fledged row over peerages as he formally resigned as an MP.

In a dramatic escalation of the Tory civil war, the ex-Prime Minister accused his successor, Mr Sunak, of talking nonsense.

Previously, the current Prime Minister publicly confronted Mr Johnson over his appointments of allies to be elevated to the House of Lords.

In surprisingly candid comments, Mr Sunak said he was not ready to overturn the decision of the House of Lords Nominations Committee (Holac) or make promises to key allies of Mr Johnson to become peers.

And if people don’t like it, then tough, Mr Sunak told a fintech event in London.

When I got this job I said I was going to do things differently because I wanted to change the policy and that’s what I do.

But within hours Mr Johnson replied: Rishi Sunak is talking nonsense.

To honor these peerages, it was not necessary to cancel Holac – but simply to ask them to renew their vetting, which was only a mere formality.

Mr Sunak was also asked to show how the Tories could win the next election with their best player off the pitch, after Mr Johnson announced his resignation as an MP on Friday.

He was confirmed to have formally resigned as MP on Monday when Chancellor Jeremy Hunt appointed him Steward and Usher of the Three Hundred of Chiltern.

Polls show the Tories trailing Labor by a double-digit gap, far more than when Mr Johnson was at No 10.

MPs on the Commons Privileges Committee were meeting today to decide when to publish the findings of their inquiry into whether Mr Johnson misled Parliament over the party gate.

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries, ex-minister Nigel Adams and Cop26 chairman Sir Alok Sharma are said to have been nominated by Mr Johnson for the peerages. Ms Dorries and Mr Adams have resigned as MPs since being omitted from the peerage list, leaving Mr Sunak facing three by-elections.

One of Mr Johnson’s allies has accused the Prime Minister of deceptive sleight of hand, claiming No 10 interfered in the nominations list.

But Mr Sunak said: Boris Johnson asked me to do something I wasn’t ready to do because I didn’t think it was right. It was either to reverse the decision of the Holac committee or to make promises to people.

I wasn’t ready to do this. Like I said, I didn’t think that was fair. And if people don’t like it, then tough.

But an ally of Mr Johnson still accused Mr Sunak of secretly blocking the peerages of Ms Dorries and others without telling Mr Johnson.

Meanwhile, former Tory chairman Sir Jake Berry said the party must now work out how to win the next election with its best player off the pitch.

Pressing Mr Sunak for a major policy change, he told The Standard: Now is the time to deliver a radical tax cut and reform agenda. He also said the Tories must retain the buccaneering spirit of Mr Johnson, so appealing to the electorate.

Amid the turmoil Michael Gove, who scuppered Mr Johnson’s bid to become Tory leader in 2016 and was later sacked by him when he was Prime Minister, was sent by Mr Sunak to fend off an attack by Mr Johnson.

The upgrade secretary hailed his achievements as prime minister, but also said Tory MPs should focus on British public jobs, rather than Westminster jobs.

After Mr Johnson left, Mr Gove said he felt a sense of sadness at his passing. But when asked on ITV Good Morning Britain who the best leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister was, Mr Gove replied: Rishi. The attention he brings,… the intellect he brings to bear, the hard work, the sheer dedication to public service makes Rishi a great prime minister.

But he also praised Mr Johnson, particularly for his leadership in the war in Ukraine and in the Covid pandemic.

The ex-prime minister announced on Friday that he is stepping down as he faces the verdict of the privileges committees on whether he misled parliament on the party door.

He claimed he was being kicked out of Parliament, with MPs expected to plan to recommend a suspension of the Commons for at least 10 days, which could have triggered a by-election in his constituency.

The seven-person committee, chaired by Labor MP Harriet Harman but with a Conservative majority, was due to publish its report shortly.

The inquiry is believed to have ruled that Mr Johnson misled Parliament, possibly recklessly or intentionally, when he told MPs Covid rules were being followed in Downing Street despite boozy evenings as social distancing restrictions were in place.