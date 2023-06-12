Donald Trump’s New Campaign Video Could Get Him In Legal Trouble With These A-Listers





If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Amid two indictments, it looks like former US President Donald Trump may have another legal battle on the horizon over his latest presidential campaign video from 2024.

More from SheKnows

On June 10, Trump shared a video on his Truth Social social media platform promoting his ongoing presidential campaign. While the video content is fairly typical of a lengthy campaign video, topped with photos from his childhood and clips from his term as president from 2016 to 2020, the audio is what could land him in more legal hot water. .

In case you missed it, Trump used Matt Damons’ monologue from Ben Affleck’s film Air, and if you don’t believe us: Axios National Political Correspondent Alex Thompson shared a video. Thompson shared the Trumps video with the caption, Trump now cuts web videos with Matt Damons Air monologue as narration. You can see the tweet HERE!

Click here to read the full article.

So here’s the thing: Trump allegedly never got permission from Damon and Afflecks’ production company, Artists Equity, to use the soundbytes.

A spokesperson told The Daily Beast, We had no prior knowledge, did not consent to, and do not endorse or endorse any Air footage or audio reused by the Trump campaign as political advertising or for any other purposes. use.

They added, We hereby expressly notify that in the event of use of Air material by the Trump campaign where approval or consent is required, we do not grant such consent.

Both Damon and Affleck are vocal Democrats, and Damon even endorsed Hilary Clinton in 2016.

There’s a chance this video could land Trump with a copyright claim, and it wouldn’t be the first time. (Per Daily Beast, Trump used music from The Dark Knight Rises without permission!) This may go down a legal route, or it may lead to him taking the video down; anyway, the internet is just confusing.

The story continues

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for the SheKnows newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/donald-trumps-newest-campaign-video-164000714.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos