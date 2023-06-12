Imrans’ attempt to weaken the army backfired





LAHORE:

Maryam Nawaz has claimed former Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to bring the army to its knees by launching an attack on military installations on May 9, but his plan backfired.

“He [Imran] had ordered his people to set fire to military installations as soon as he was arrested [on May 9]thinking he would be able to bring the army to its knees, even if his plan backfired,” said Maryam, the political descendant of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supreme Leader, on Sunday. , Nawaz Sharif.

She was addressing a gathering in the Shujabad area of ​​Multan.

The PML-N Senior Vice President, who devoted much of her speech to castigating Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said today that Imran Khan uses YouTube “to reach out to those he wanted to bring to their knees, but they do not respond. This is called divine justice.

Referring to Imran, Maryam said the mastermind of the May 9 vandalism was hiding in Zaman Park.

“Instead of taking responsibility, Imran blames his workers. As youths led astray by him languish in prison, he writes that he remembers the time he spent in the North with his children.

“Leaders face life with courage; go to jail holding hands with their daughters,” she added in reference to her father Nawaz Sharif.

“The man whose hand built the country brick by brick – building highways, highways and hospitals – did not ask people to resort to violence. Those who fought terrorism in the country are not committing terrorism,” the PML-N leader said.

She said Imran Khan once said his children were not safe in Pakistan. “Asking his children to enjoy their life abroad, Imran Khan gave matches and petrol bombs to Pakistani youth,” she said.

Maryam said that Imran Khan in his arrogance claimed that he would make the PML-N cry and break the party. Now those who wanted to make us cry are crying, she said.

“Those who wanted to break up our party belong to history themselves. All the remaining part [PTI] can now travel on a Qinchi [a three wheeler]she said in reference to the mass exodus of PTI leaders from the party following a government crackdown following the May 9 incident.

"Imran is now the President, General Secretary, Chief Organizer, Spokesperson, Election Candidate and PTI voter. [As] no one would even vote for him," she says.

She said the reason why PML-N did not disintegrate was because PML-N is a real party and Nawaz Sharif is the son of the soil. “Imran Khan claimed that he built the party after a 26-year struggle, but this party could not last 26 minutes.”

Referring to former PTI Secretary General Jahangir Khan Tareen, who helped Imran Khan establish his government after the July 2018 elections by allegedly using his private plane to transport lawmakers, Maryam said the plane that had once helped build the PTI was now doing the opposite.

Tareen recently announced her own party, the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) which includes dozens of politicians who left the PTI after the May 9 riots.

She said the incidents of May 9 had allowed the people to see the real enemy and instigator. “And now that chapter is closed. Now we’re going to talk about bringing people together, compassion and love,” she said.

Best budget

Maryam praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for presenting the best budget and saving the country from default despite the hard times.

“Salaries for government employees up to 16th grade have been increased by 35%, loans taken out by widows have been canceled and the minimum wage has been increased to Rs 33,000,” she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2421302/imrans-attempt-to-weaken-army-backfired The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

