Ben Affleck and Matt Damon hit back at Donald Trump’s ‘Air’ ad





Using an Air monologue to promote your 2024 presidential race? It’s a mistake if you ask stars Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

The longtime collaborators and co-founders of Artists Equity have hit back at former President Trump, who removed the sound from the film in a recent ad for his 2024 presidential bid. In a statement shared with The Times on Monday, the production company condemned the recently indicted president, who did not seek permission to use parts of Air.

We had no prior knowledge of, did not consent to, and do not endorse or endorse any footage or audio from Air reused by the Trump campaign as political advertising or for any other use, Artists Equity said.

The statement continued: Specifically in terms of any rights we have under United States copyright and intellectual property law, we hereby expressly give notice that in the event of any use of material from Air by the Trump campaign where endorsement or consent is required, we do not grant such consent.

The campaign ad in question was shared on the Trumps Truth Social account on Friday.

Air, which was directed by Affleck and premiered at SXSW in March, chronicles the creation of Nike’s beloved Air Jordan shoe line. In the film, Damons Sonny Vaccaro talks about money, heritage and greatness to motivate eventual GOAT basketball player Michael Jordan to become the face of the Nike brand. In the Trump ad, inspirational lines record slow-motion videos of Trump walking past helicopters emblazoned with his name, clips from his 2017 inauguration, and clips from media coverage of his indictment.

The social media announcement ends with photos of Trump supporters wearing MAGA hats and singing. UNITED STATES. in a convention center.

Trump, who was indicted on 37 federal charges on Friday, has a history of using works by artists without their permission to promote his presidential run. In 2020, Neil Young sued Trump for using his music to promote a campaign of ignorance and hate. Five years prior, Young had condemned Trump’s use of his music, particularly the song Rockin in the Free World, when announcing his candidacy for president in 2015.

Other musicians who have condemned Trump for playing their music at his rallies without permission include Adele, Aerosmith, Queen and the Rolling Stones.

Trump announced his 2024 presidential bid in November 2022. President Biden formalized his 2024 re-election bid in April.

