Narendra Modi News: PM Modi says democratizing technology is an important tool to help bridge the data divide | India News

“I hope you don’t spend all your time in meeting rooms! I encourage you to get out, explore, and discover the spirit of Kashi. And, I say this not only because Kashi is my constituency, I am confident that experiencing Ganga ‘Aarti’ and visiting Sarnath will inspire you to achieve the desired results,” the Prime Minister added. NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday advocated for the democratization of technology to close the data divide, and said G20 Development Ministers that India is ready to share its experience with partner countries as digitalization has brought about a revolutionary change here.Addressing G20 development ministers through a video address, Modi also advocated for reforms in multilateral financial institutions to broaden their eligibility criteria to ensure finance is accessible to those who need it.He highlighted the growing data divide and said high-quality data is essential for meaningful policy-making, efficient resource allocation and effective public service delivery.“The democratization of technology is an important tool to help bridge the data divide. In India, digitalization has brought about revolutionary change. Technology is being used as a tool to empower people, make data accessible and ensure the inclusiveness,” he said, adding India is willing to share its experience with partner countries.He hopes that the discussions at the G20 Development Ministers meeting will lead to concrete actions to promote data for discourse, data for development and data for delivery in developing countries.Noting that development is a central issue for countries in the South, he said these countries have been severely affected by the disruptions created by the global Covid pandemic.The food, fuel and fertilizer crises due to geopolitical tensions have dealt another blow, he added.“In such circumstances, the decisions you make are of great importance to humanity as a whole. I strongly believe that it is our collective responsibility not to let the Sustainable Development Goals down. We must ensure that that no one is left behind. It is imperative for this group to send a strong message to the world that we have an action plan to achieve this,” he said.“Our efforts must be comprehensive, inclusive, equitable and sustainable. We must increase investment in achieving the SDGs and find solutions to address the debt risks faced by many countries,” he said.In India, efforts were made to improve the lives of people in more than a hundred aspirational neighborhoods, which were pockets of underdevelopment.“Our experience shows that they have now become the catalysts for growth in the country. I urge G20 development ministers to consider this development model. It may be relevant as you work to accelerate the Agenda 2030,” said the Prime Minister.In India, we have great respect for rivers, trees, mountains and all elements of nature, he noted.“Traditional Indian thought promotes a pro-planet lifestyle. Last year, together with the UN Secretary General, I launched Mission Life Lifestyle. high-level set of principles on LiFE would be a significant contribution to climate action,” Modi said.The Prime Minister also advocated for gender equality and women’s empowerment, saying they are crucial to achieving the SDGs.“In India, we are not just about empowering women. Ours is women-led development. Women set the development agenda and are also the agents of growth and change. I urge you to adopt a revolutionary action plan for women-led development,” he said.Describing Varanasi, where the meeting is taking place, as the oldest living city in the mother of democracy, the prime minister said it was a fitting venue for the meeting of G20 development ministers.“ kashi has been a center of knowledge, discussion, debate, culture and spirituality for centuries. It has the essence of India’s diverse heritage and serves as a focal point for people from all parts of the country,” he said.Kashi’s spirit is energized by India’s timeless traditions, he noted.“I hope you don’t spend all your time in meeting rooms! I encourage you to get out, explore, and discover the spirit of Kashi. And, I say this not only because Kashi is my constituency, I am confident that experiencing Ganga ‘Aarti’ and visiting Sarnath will inspire you to achieve the desired results,” the Prime Minister added.

