Donald Trump suggests pleading guilty if DOJ ‘will pay me damages’





Donald Trump has taken a while trying to find someone – anyone – admitted to Florida willing to represent him in his federal criminal case to tell the folks at Politico about his plan to continue fleeing jail if necessary. Hey, Lyndon LaRouche did it! Trump’s take on the indictment touched on many standard talking points — sweating that he had done nothing wrong… garbage on the ill-timed Presidential Records Act… insults to prosecutors – but buried in the wreckage of this train wreck was this gem…

Trump predicted he would not be convicted and said he did not plan to reach a plea deal, although he left open the possibility of doing so “or they pay me damages”.

Oh yes. This famous practice of paying defendants to plead guilty! Trump doesn’t have a crackerjack legal team at this point, but in case he’s reading this, when a defendant agrees he’ll go to jail “if you make it worth it” the part “Worth it” isn’t cash, it’s a little less jail time.

These comments suggest Trump thinks he’s looking at the federal equivalent of a parking ticket. Which may well be the product of incredibly stupid people in his echo chamber claiming this is a case of the Presidential Records Act, even though it would cease to be somewhere the moment it started to show Kid Rock’s national security secrets and talk to his lawyers about claiming he didn’t have those documents. Allegedly.

Far from being a federal misdemeanor, Trump is in trouble for those charges. Sentencing guidelines are not binding – and in the unlikely event that Judge Aileen Cannon stays on this case and allows it to get to the jury, she could overturn the sentence entirely – but only one individual charge 18 USC § 793(e) in the indictment would net Donald Trump 210 to 262 months in prison, or more than 22 years. Just Security notes that with an acceptance of liability — which no one expects to see — Trump can drop it to 151 to 188 months. Other charges in the indictment offer lighter base sentences, but the point remains that

Perhaps he is thinking of the Central Park 5 affair that Trump infamously threw himself into. After stoking the racist frenzy with a full-page ad calling for the death penalty for the ultimately innocent defendants. The city ultimately paid the defendants millions to make up for the confessions that law enforcement forced on them. Perhaps in Trump’s mind, that’s the model for a confession, though he skips over the years wrongfully jailed and the actually innocent part of getting a cash settlement.

Is there an insanity defense against – let’s see here – espionage?

The answer is no. But until Trump finds a lawyer willing to take on the case, no one seems willing to tell him.

Trump vows to stay in the race even if found guilty [Politico]Trump suggests he’s willing to accept plea deal with specific condition [Newsweek]How much jail time is former President Trump facing? Application of US sentencing guidelines [Just Security]

Earlier: Trump Judge Aileen Cannon is a hack…but maybe also a cowardly hack?

Joe Patrice is an editor at Above the Law and co-host of Thinking Like A Lawyer. Feel free to email tips, questions or comments. Follow him on Twitter if you’re interested in law, politics, and a healthy dose of college sports news. Joe is also Managing Director at RPN Executive Search.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abovethelaw.com/2023/06/donald-trump-plead-guilty-damages-insanity/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos