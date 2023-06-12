Ministry of Empowerment of State Apparatus and Bureaucratic Reform





PANRB Minister Abdullah Azwar Anas makes a press statement after a restricted Cabinet meeting at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Monday (06/12). JAKARTA – Minister of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB) Abdullah Azwar Anas explained the urgency of accelerating the electronic-based government system (SPBE) during a restricted Cabinet meeting at Merdeka Palace on Monday ( 12/06) afternoon. The Ministry of PANRB is one of the national coordinators for the implementation of the SPBE. In the presence of President Joko Widodo, Minister Anas said that in the SPBE project, the government will integrate more than 27,000 existing public service applications. Initially, several integrations will be carried out, such as education, health, social assistance and several other services. President Jokowi’s directive, people should not be confused by the many applications, which means you have to create very many accounts download, lots of repetitive data content. President Jokowi ordered a breakthrough in which Indonesia had an integrated SPBE architecture for the first time. We also asked to do reference on various practices best practices in a number of countries on the success of implementing digital service integration, Anas said. Anas said that in many countries with a high e-Government Development Index (EGDI), all government digital services are still integrated. There is a kind of entity that coordinates everything so that the digital service plan of the government goes in the same direction and with clear standards. Additionally, there is data interoperability that allows data exchange to run easily and quickly. So what is needed is some sort of centralized national digital services team that can coordinate and orchestrate the formation of integrated digital services, which are no longer separate and have the potential to create complexity for users. A kind of GovTech, says Anas. Anas said that the integrated digitization of all public services would have a positive impact on various sectors, including improving the economy. He gave an example, in Estonia, where 99% of public services are digital, the gross domestic product (GDP) per capita has multiplied by 10 in 20 years. Indeed, all the services work easily and quickly, so that the investment and the economy run better. This means that the integrated digitalization under the direction of the president in the future can accelerate the GDP per capita of Indonesia, as is the good practice in various countries, Anas said. (HUMAS MENPANRB)

