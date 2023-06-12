Politics
Boris Johnson hasn’t won the biggest Tory majority in 44 years
His Conservative counterpart Lord Cruddas, president of the Conservative Democratic Organisation, made incorrect statements on Twitter about former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s election record. After being contacted by Full Fact, he has now tweeted a correction.
THE original post, posted June 11, 2023, said: In fact, @borisjohnson has never lost a campaign or an election. 2019 general election, largest majority in over 44 years. 2016 Brexit referendum and two London mayoral elections. It’s a winning machine that can connect with voters. Hasta la vista!
This is an error.
Mr Johnson first stood for Parliament in 1997 after being chosen as Conservative candidate for the seat of Clwyd South in North Wales. He lost to Labors Martyn Jones, after receiving a bit more 9,000 votes against nearly 23,000 for Mr. Jones.
It is true that Mr Johnson won two mayors of London elections, and helped lead the successful Leave campaign during the 2016 Brexit referendum.
Electoral majority
Boris Johnson led the Tories to victory in the 2019 general election with a majority of 80 seats. It was the biggest party winning margin since Margaret Thatcher won in 1987 with a majority of 102.
However, Mrs Thatcher had obtained a even greater majority from 144 after the 1983 general election, 40 years ago.
Besides, Labor majority after the 1997 elections was significantly larger at 179 seats and, although this number fell to 167 seats after the 2001 electionit was still more than double the majority secured by Mr Johnson.
After being contacted by Full Fact, Lord Cruddas agreed that his tweet was not correct. He has since tweeted a correction.
If a member of the House of Lords makes a false or misleading statement on social media, they must promptly correct it on the same platform where the statement was made. We are grateful to Lord Cruddas for having done so in this case.
Image reproduced with the kind permission of House of Lords
