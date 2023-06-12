What to know about Donald Trump’s Miami court appearance on Tuesday : NPR





Donald Trump delivers a speech Saturday in Greensboro, North Carolina

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in a Miami courthouse on Tuesday after a federal indictment was unsealed last week accusing him of mishandling classified documents.

Trump faces 37 federal charges, including obstruction and unlawful withholding of defense information. Federal prosecutors say Trump illegally stored dozens of highly sensitive documents everywhere from bathrooms to ballrooms at his Florida resort, refusing to turn them over to the FBI and the National Archives.

Trump’s appearance at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse on Tuesday will mark his second appearance as a defendant. He was also arraigned in a New York courthouse in April for falsifying business documents related to silent payments.

Yet Tuesday’s court appearance will likely mark a new era in his winding political tenure, as the charges against him grow in number and severity, all as he mounts a bid for presidential re-election in 2024.

Here’s what to expect as the political world watches.

Will Trump be arrested?

Trump’s hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET, according to the former president and his attorneys. But before he can appear in court, he will have to go for pre-trial services, including booking and processing.

Chances are the public won’t see any of this happening, says longtime Miami Herald court reporter Jay Weaver.

Weaver told the weekend edition of NPR that the federal courthouse is connected to an underground garage. This tunnel could provide a safe place where Trump could electronically take his fingerprints.

As for handcuffs and a photo ID? Those steps probably won’t be necessary in this controlled environment with such a large character, Weaver says. Skipping those two steps would be consistent with what happened before his arraignment in Manhattan in April.

One unknown is when, precisely, pre-trial processing might take place.

By Monday afternoon, Trump’s private plane had arrived in Miami.

Trump is due to make remarks again at a fundraising event in Bedminster on Tuesday night. He adopted a similar tactic after he was also arraigned in New York in April, traveling to his Mar-a-Lago, Florida home for a campaign speech in which he described himself as an innocent man and a political martyr.

Will the hearing be televised?

No. Unlike the Manhattan court appearance, cameras are not permitted in federal court.

Some journalists will, however, be allowed to watch and share electronic updates, so that the public gets an account of what is happening.

What will happen in the courtroom?

Trump arrives in the courtroom of Manhattan Criminal Court in New York in April.

It’s unclear which judge will oversee Tuesday’s hearing, but we do know that his case has been assigned to Judge Aileen M. Cannon, and it could be the first time the two have come face to face.

Trump nominated Cannon to the bench in 2020. She surprised legal experts by ruling in Trump’s favor last summer, appointing a special master to review documents seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago. The move temporarily prevented federal prosecutors from continuing their investigation into the documents.

If Trump is found guilty and Cannon remains on the case, she would be responsible for determining the sentence, including any jail time.

It’s unclear whether Trump will return for an impeachment at a later date or enter his plea on Tuesday.

His lawyer Alina Habba, who is not part of the team representing him in the classified documents case, told Fox News on Sunday that Trump does not consider seeking a plea deal “especially when he is not did nothing wrong,” she added. “He would never admit his guilt.”

Trump’s personal assistant, Walt Nauta, was also summoned to appear in court at the same time. Nauta is listed as a co-defendant in the case, with federal prosecutors claiming he helped Trump move and hide boxes of classified documents.

What will happen outside of court? Will there be protests and rallies?

In another similarity to the Manhattan court appearance, Trump is again asking his supporters to rally in protest.

“We need strength at this point. Everybody’s scared to do anything. They’re scared to speak up. They need to come out and demonstrate peacefully,” Trump said in a radio interview hosted by his former adviser. , Roger Stone, Sunday afternoon. .

“It’s essential that they keep it peaceful, civil and legal,” Stone stressed.

Laura Loomer, a right-wing activist, tweeted about plans for a “peaceful rally” outside the courthouse, urging attendees to bring pro-Trump attire and “love” for the former president.

But not all Trump supporters used words like “peaceful” to discuss course of action.

Kari Lake, the Republican brandon from Arizona, hinted at possible violence at a press conference on Saturday, saying, “We’re at war, people” and “If you want to go to President Trump’s , you’re going to have to go through me, and you’re going to have to go through 75 million Americans like me.”

Lake is planning a rally in support of Trump in West Palm Beach, Florida on Monday night.

The former president’s Republican allies in Congress have also used scathing rhetoric in coming to Trump’s defense, pledging to investigate the Justice Department for perceived militarization of government.

Some also spoke of warlike postures in social media posts about Tuesday’s impeachment.

“An eye for an eye,” Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona wrote. “We have now reached a war phase.”

We have now entered a phase of war.

An eye for an eye.

— Rep. Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) June 9, 2023

“Buckle your seatbelt. 1/50,000 know your bridges. Be calm and steady,” wrote Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins, in apparent reference to military terms. Two days later, he backtracked, telling all “patriots” not to “trip” the mainstream media.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez repeatedly said at a press conference on Monday that he believed in the Constitution and the right of people to express their First Amendment right to protest, “but we believe also to law and order”.

Police Chief Manny Morales also spoke at the conference to brief the city ahead of the expected protests.

“From the time the announcement was made, we have been planning and preparing to ensure the city of Miami is safe and secure,” Morales said. “I can assure all of our residents, stakeholders and visitors who are in the city right now that we are working closely with our federal, state and local partners to ensure we have a comprehensive approach.”

Morales said officials were maintaining a unified command post to coordinate a police and emergency services response in the city.

Suarez said he was confident in the police department’s ability to maintain order and peace ahead of Trump’s court appearance, given Miami’s past experience handling protests following Trump’s death. George Floyd that lasted for days in the city.

Morales said any plans for street closures or detours will be made tomorrow based on crowd sizes.

When will the case go to trial?

Special Counsel Jack Smith promised on Friday that he and his team would work to ensure the former president receives a speedy trial, but it’s unclear whether the president’s legal team would pick the speed themselves.

Federal law states that a “speedy trial” is one that begins no later than 70 days after an arraignment. But that ignores defense motions, and in this case, there could be a lot of them, according to Weaver.

“There are going to be motions to dismiss it based on selective prosecution,” he told NPR on Saturday. “You sued me, but neither did you prosecute Hillary Clinton or President Joe Biden for possession of classified documents.”

Weaver also expects delays on the venue selection (a possible move to West Palm Beach, which could see a more favorable jury for Trump) and delays related to the classifieds protection law (the attorney for the defense might need a security clearance just to review the records included as evidence).

That means a trial could land right in the heart of Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, as the former president told Politico over the weekend he would get out of jail if necessary.

“I will never leave,” Trump reportedly said. “Look, if I had gone I would have done it before the original race in 2016. It was tough.”

