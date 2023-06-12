Xi Jinping pledges to support the economic and social development of Honduras





BEIJING, CHINA.- He Chinese President Xi Jinping promised monday support economic and social development in Honduras, during a meeting with his counterpart Xiomara Castro in Beijing. The Asian president told the Honduran president that Honduras’ diplomatic shift – severing relations with Taiwan – is a historic decision and demonstrated his strong political will. China will unswervingly develop friendly relations between China and Honduras and firmly support the economic and social development of Honduras, he added. In addition, Xi Jinping said that he wishes to be a good friend and Honduran partner on mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and common development. I am ready to work with you (Xiomara) to lead and promote the profound development of bilateral relations from a long-term and strategic perspective to turn the bright vision of cooperation between the two countries into tangible results and bring more benefits. to the people of both countries, he added. President Xi Jinping offered a grand welcoming ceremony in honor of the Honduran president, to then meet at the Great Hall of the People, where delegations from both nations participated. After the meeting, the presidents of China and Honduras witnessed the signing of 17 bilateral agreements between the two nations in the areas of construction, economy, trade, agriculture, science and technology, culture and education. I only recognize one China In her speech to the Chinese President, President Castro mentioned that she appreciates the openness that the Asian country has offered and that it will be marked in this century. As President of Honduras, I appreciate this historic opening of relations with the People’s Republic of China and its people; event that will forever mark this century. As president of Honduras, I only recognize one China, the one led by President Xi Jinping, the Honduran president said. Honduras has become the fifth Central American country to cut ties with Taipi since 2007. In Central America, only Guatemala and Belize maintain ties with the island. Worldwide, only 13 countries recognize Taiwan. Commitments In a joint statement, China and Honduras said they want to strengthen cooperation in the financial, medical and tourism sectors. Beijing has called on its companies to invest in this Central American country. Both sides oppose any hegemony and interference in the internal affairs of other countries, the statement said, an indirect reference to the United States. On the other hand, Honduras has promised to actively participate in the New Silk Road, a vast infrastructure project launched by Beijing, which aims to develop highways, ports and railways abroad with funds Chinese. China regards Taiwan, which is democratically governed and self-governing, as a rebel province as part of its territory, which it hopes to recover one day even without ruling out force. Beijing inaugurated its embassy in the Honduran capital, Tegucigalpa, last week. Subscribe to continue enjoying the best journalistic content With media experience since 2013. In 2016, he joined the digital team of El Heraldo. Until 2019 he worked as a community manager. He is currently a journalist for the entertainment and trends section. Journalism graduate from UNAH. ICFJ Fellow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.elheraldo.hn/honduras/xi-jinping-promete-apoyar-desarrollo-economico-y-social-honduras-reunion-CM13860471 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos