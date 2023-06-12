New Jersey Restaurant Showcases ‘Modi Ji Thali’ Ahead of Indian Prime Ministers’ Visit to US

Imagine going to a restaurant and ordering a thali, only to find it’s dedicated to none other than Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. Well, that once-in-a-lifetime experience became a reality at a restaurant in New Jersey, where owner Shripad Kulkarni introduced a special thali in honor of the prime minister, just ahead of his upcoming visit to the United States.

Dubbed the “Modi ji thali”, this culinary tribute offers a delicious range of dishes that reflect the diverse flavors of India. From comforting khichdi and indulgent rasgulla to aromatic sarson ka saag and flavorful Kashmiri dum aloo, thali promises to take diners on a gastronomic journey. Alongside these traditional favourites, idli, dhokla, chhanch and paapad complete the set, creating a feast worthy of a prime minister.

The inspiration behind this special thali came from requests from the Indian diaspora residing in New Jersey. Shripad Kulkarni, the owner of the restaurant, wanted to create a dining experience that not only pays homage to Prime Minister Modi, but also resonates with the local Indian community. Modi ji thali has already gained immense popularity with customers, who flock to the restaurant to savor its delicious flavors.

This is not the first time a thali has been launched in honor of PM Modi. On its anniversary in 2022, a restaurant in Delhi presented a unique thali made up of a staggering 56 items, offering customers a choice of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.

As anticipation grows for Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the United States from June 21-24, this culinary tribute surprises many Twitter users. The visit itself is of great significance as Prime Minister Modi was invited by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. During his trip, he will be honored with a State Dinner at the White House, marking a momentous occasion for both nations.