How to force Judge Aileen Cannon out of the case.





Shortly after news broke that Donald Trump would become the first former president to face federal criminal charges37, including the willful withholding of national defense information under the Espionage Act, the conspiracy to obstruct justice, concealment of documents and false statements, it was also revealed that Judge Aileen Cannon is to oversee the case. In our view, as experts with over a century of collective experience in judicial and other ethical issues, this does not hold up. She must recuse herself from the case or, if she refuses, be reassigned by the relevant judicial review authorities.

His name may be familiar to many. Judge Cannon heard Trump’s challenge to the investigation of classified government documents, appointed a special master to review the documents and temporarily barred the Justice Department from using the documents in its investigation. The much-maligned ruling was later overturned by a three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit made up of three conservative judges: two Trump appointees and GW Bush-appointed Chief Justice William Pryor. They wrote that his decision violated a clear law and that his approach would be a sweeping reorganization of our jurisprudence limiting federal court involvement in criminal investigations and violating fundamental limits on the separation of powers.

Now that the same investigation has resulted in an indictment against Trump, Judge Cannons’ earlier fundamentally flawed approach casts a shadow over the proceedings. Because his previous handling of this case went far beyond the judicial standard and was roundly criticized by the Court of Appeal, reasonable observers of this case might question his impartiality. Federal law has a way to address this challenge: under 28 USC 455(a), a judge must disqualify himself. [or herself] in any proceeding in which its [or her] impartiality could reasonably be questioned. Judge Cannons’ situation clearly fits that test, and she is compelled to recuse herself in the Trump case.

The recusal is necessary here to avoid serious concerns about Judge Cannons’ impartiality in the eyes of the public. The judicial recusal rule is intended to preserve public confidence in the judicial system; it does not require demonstration of actual bias. Rather, as the Supreme Court explained, it simply asks whether an objective public observer would have questioned [the judges] impartiality. This is clearly the case with Judge Cannon. It matters little that a judge believes himself to be subjectively impartial. Since the law seeks to ensure both justice and the appearance of justice, a federal judge must recuse if facts related to the judge’s actions in the case cause an objective observer to doubt the fairness of the proceedings. .

Several features of this case make it clear that members of the public will harbor serious concerns about the fairness of the proceedings and the impartiality of Judge Cannons, well beyond the objective standard of the observer.

First, it is common knowledge that Judge Cannon already made the deeply flawed decision to order federal prosecutors to refrain from using documents seized at Mar-a-Lago in their investigation when she named a master to examine whether these documents were submitted to the executive. or solicitor-client privilege. The charges here are a direct result of the investigation over which his order was temporarily halted.

Second, Judge Cannon’s other statements and actions in prior proceedings have made clear her view that Trump is entitled to different treatment than any other defendant. She wrote that based on the plaintiffs’ former position as President of the United States, the stigma associated with the seizure in question is in a category of its own. She reiterated this position in denying the government’s motion for a partial stay of her order pending appeal, stating that her consideration is inherently affected by the position previously held by [Trump]. After the 11th Circuit rejected her position and granted a partial stay to allow the government to use classified documents and remove them from the masters’ special review, she still ruled for Trump on procedural issues regarding the views. of the special master she appointed. As the ultra-conservative 11th Circuit panel forcefully explained when it ultimately dismissed Trump’s civil suit in its entirety, it was Judge Cannons who attempted to create an unprecedented exception in our law for former presidents who was in a class of his own.

Third, federal courts have explained in related contexts that prior reversals of a judge’s decisions in a case can support conclusions that the judge would have difficulty making. [her] previous opinions and conclusions aside, and that another judge assigned to the case would be appropriate to preserve the appearance of justice. Here, Judge Cannon issued a repeated series of rulings that were harshly criticized by appellate authorities as falling far short of the law. It is a pattern that leads to the inescapable appearance of partiality.

Notably, the earlier erroneous decisions concerned the handling of classified documents, and she had to be educated by the DOJ and then the 11th Circuit about her cavalier attitude. These decisions are directly related to the current charges. And she will constantly have to deal with these issues, including under the Classified Information Procedures Act (CIPA), the complex law governing how a court deals with the intricacies of a criminal prosecution involving classified information. Add to all that on top of the fact that she’s the only judge in her Fort Pierce division, and that for security reasons the U.S. Marshal will likely insist the case be tried in Miami where the impeachment will take place, there are also significant logistical reasons for her to withdraw. This presents Judge Cannon with an elegant exit opportunity, should she choose to take it, without even having to address the significant conflict issues.

To be clear, our concern is not that Judge Cannon is appointed by Trump. The conflict of interest is that she has previously made unusual and deeply flawed rulings in favor of the defendant in this case that have been harshly criticized and overturned, again by conservative or Trump-appointed judges.

Yet another dimension of recusal that judges sometimes consider is whether it would have any practical disadvantages. But there are no such costs here for another judge overseeing the Trump case.

What if Judge Cannon doesn’t recuse herself? One possibility that should be explored is that the Chief District Court Judge, Chief Judge Cecilia Altonaga, reassign the case pursuant to the courts’ power under federal law to assign cases to the extent that [local] the rules and ordinances do not prescribe otherwise. Nothing in the local rules or internal operating procedures of the Southern District of Florida says otherwise. These local procedures require Judge Cannon and her colleagues to agree to transfer the case to another judge. The Chief Justice should have a vigorous discussion with her under this provision. If Judge Cannon objects, however, the rules are silent on what happens next and so federal law kicks in for the chief judge to reassign the case. She, too, can point to logistical issues, including security, by reassigning her to a Miami judge to save face for Judge Cannon.

We recognize that such intervention by the Chief Justice is not a daily occurrence. If this does not happen, there are other options. The more likely possibility here if the Southern District of Florida chooses not to deal with this issue is that the 11th Circuit will be called upon to reassign the case to another judge as soon as possible. As the case is filed at the trial court level and is not before the circuit at this time, this reassignment would likely only come as part of an appellate reversal of one of Judge Cannons’ rulings.

Under the binding precedents of the 11th Circuit, a case should be reassigned to a different judge if, among other reasons, the original judge would have difficulty setting aside previous opinions and findings and the reassignment would not result in wastage. judicial resources. These factors clearly weigh in favor of reassignment here, given the difficulties Judge Cannon will likely face in departing from her previous unorthodox and unwarranted rulings in favor of Trump.

This is the route that seems most likely to be taken if Judge Cannon is to be removed, as her approach so far suggests the judge is unlikely to recuse herself. The DOJ could choose to argue in a recusal motion that it would be best for her and everyone involved if she stepped down. In just about any other high-profile criminal case, if a trial judge were to err in the direction of excessive leniency in favor of a defendant at a preliminary hearing and reversed on appeal, the Law and order conservatives would be the first to say this trial judge had a conflict and should be removed. That the reputation of the judges would be put to the test. Impartiality would be too doubtful. It’s the same here.

But the department can, as it often does, take the more conservative approach to recusal. If so, they can instead wait for the judge to override one more time and then ask her, and if she refuses, ask the 11th Circuit to take action. They could do so as part of the appeal of that particular issue if it is available before trial, as are all CIPA rulings on the handling of classified documents (the general area where it has stumbled before). Or, if a Cannon ruling is sufficiently outrageous on an issue that isn’t normally appealable before trial, they could seek mandamus (available in unusual situations when a district judge fails to perform their duty).

If the 11th Circuit’s request for reassignment is the outcome here, it’s going to take a little patience from all of us. Still, if the special main case is any indication, we shouldn’t have to wait long for an erroneous decision from Judge Cannon (though we’d be glad to be wrong).

Ultimately, Judge Cannon should do the ethical thing and recuse himself. If she chooses not to, the DOJ should be alert to the earliest opportunity to seek reassignment by the 11th Circuit. The reputation of the 11th Circuit and the ability of its judges, both at trial and on appeal, to handle sensitive cases without bias are at stake here. So is public confidence in the outcome of the 11th Circuit. one of the most important criminal trials in the history of our republic. Not to mention the faith of the American people in the entire criminal justice system. Ultimately, a failed recusal or reassignment may well undermine the fundamental American principle that no one, not even a former president, is above the law.

