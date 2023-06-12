Donald Trump takes aim at Governor Stitt after DeSantis endorsement





Donald Trump takes aim at Governor Kevin Stitt after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis endorsement

Governor Kevin Stitt endorsed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during a Saturday campaign stop in Tulsa

Former President Donald Trump took to social media to take aim at Governor Kevin Stitt after he endorsed another presidential candidate. | MORE | Oklahoma Gov. Stitt Endorses Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis For President On Saturday, Stitt endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a campaign stop in Tulsa. “I officially support Ron DeSantis 100% for president, and we’re going to win him in Oklahoma,” Stitt said at the campaign event. the former president is also a presidential candidate. >> Download the KOCO 5 app “Governor Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma, who I didn’t know very well, called me before his last election to say he was in BIG trouble and really needed my endorsement,” Trump wrote. “I LOVE Oklahoma and won 77 out of 77 counties, something that had never happened before. Ronald Reagan was next with 56. Either way, I gave him my thumbs up, he immediately climbed and won. Now, despite DeSanctimonious losing to Biden, and me, Stitt just backed him up. Wow! He didn’t like ‘Indians’ and my great Senate pick!” Records show Mitt Romney won all 77 counties in the 2012 presidential election. The last Democrat to win an Oklahoma county in a presidential election was Al Gore in 2000. Get the latest interesting news at clicking here. During his 2022 gubernatorial bid, Trump endorsed Stitt while saying the governor “has done a fantastic job as Governor of Oklahoma” and that the two have worked together on issues. Stitt’s endorsement of DeSantis and the 45th president’s response came after Trump was charged with mishandling classified documents stemming from a month-long federal investigation into whether he broke the law by keeping hundreds of classified marked documents at his property in Palm Beach. The inquiry also looked into whether he had taken any action to obstruct the government’s efforts to recover the records. Top Headlines Suspect arrested after argument led to fatal Oklahoma City bar shooting Officials provide update on Saturday’s fatal crash at OKC Oklahoma Saturday bomb threats Manhunt underway as that the authorities are looking for a suspect in Maud

“Governor Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma, who I didn’t know very well, called me before his last election to tell me he was in BIG trouble and really needed my approval,” wrote Trump. “I LOVE Oklahoma and won 77 out of 77 counties, something that had never happened before. Ronald Reagan was next at 56. Either way, I gave him my thumbs up, he immediately rose and won. Now, despite DeSanctimonious losing to Biden and me, Stitt just backed him up. Wow! He didn’t like ‘Indians’ and my great Senate pick!”

Records show Mitt Romney won all 77 counties in the 2012 presidential election. The last Democrat to win an Oklahoma county in a presidential election was Al Gore in 2000.

During his 2022 gubernatorial bid, Trump endorsed Stitt while saying the governor “has done a fantastic job as Governor of Oklahoma” and that the two have worked on issues together.

Stitt’s endorsement of DeSantis and the 45th president’s response came after Trump was charged with mishandling classified documents stemming from a month-long federal investigation into whether he broke the law by keeping hundreds of classified marked documents at his property in Palm Beach. The inquiry also looked into whether he had taken any action to obstruct the government’s efforts to recover the records.

