The legislator asks the government to pursue the objectives of the health sector





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Deputy Head of House of Representatives (DPR) Committee IX Kurniasih Mufidayati has called on the government to pursue its goals in the health sector as President Joko Widodo’s term ends in 2024. “The energy and resources of the government of President Joko Widodo must be focused on achieving the National Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJMN), in particular, in this case, on achieving the objectives in the health sector” , she said in a statement on Monday. One of the goals to be pursued is the resolution of stunting cases in Indonesia, which may not be achieved, she stressed. According to her, human development in terms of public health is more important. The government needs to be more serious about improving public health, as many budgets can be redirected to improve the quality of public health. Mufidayati also stressed that the COVID-19 pandemic should not be cited as the main reason for the failure to achieve the health targets listed in the RPJMN. Indeed, the government has substantial resources to mitigate and leverage budget repositioning and prevent leakage from the state budget (APBN) to pursue health sector objectives. Earlier, the Minister of National Development Planning, Suharso Monoarfa, said the national development plan must become a reference for regional governments so that the objectives of the RPJMN can be achieved. “National development goals should become a benchmark for regional development goals,” he said at the presidential palace complex in Jakarta on June 6, 2023. According to him, each objective of the RPJMN must be implemented with synchronized efforts between the central government and regional governments. He gave the example of the stunting reduction program, under which the government aims to reduce the prevalence of stunting to 14% by 2024. Thus, each region should refer to the national stunting reduction target. Regional governments should also have programs focused on reducing stunting. Related News: Stunting Eradication Efforts Conform to 1945 Constitution

