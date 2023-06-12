Opinion: As Boris Johnson storms out, Britain is stuck with the tab

Open this photo in the gallery: Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves his home in London on March 21.PETER NICHOLLS/Reuters

Tom Rachman is a columnist for The Globe and Mail.

Smartly dressed Oxford students sit at their tables, always polite to the restaurant staff. Opulent dishes arrived, prized vintages were swirled around, and dining club members slipped pretty rich bites between their pretty rich lips. Until, suitably sickened by the drink, the posh boys ransacked the place.

The Bullingdon Club a notorious fraternity for privileged thugs, whose former members include Boris Johnson had another tradition, a final act of contempt: to suppress the owners, club members produced wads of cash. Money was power, power was destruction, and destruction was just a lark.

Since college, Mr Johnson has amused himself with similar acts of self-indulgence, gorging himself on conceit with politics, getting drunk on dishonesty and ultimately trashing the place: Britain. Finally, the former Prime Minister appears to have quit politics, resigning from his seat in Parliament last Friday.

Only he does not offer to pay for the damage. Everyone else has to foot the bill.

The reason for Mr Johnson’s testy exit last week is that he got caught again, and there are few things he despises more than responsibility. A committee was set to expose him for misleading Parliament about his administrations partying in breach of COVID restrictions. So he burst into a huff.

Fittingly, his reward came the same day Donald Trump faced a second indictment. The story will connect these two operators, not just for the harm they inflicted on their country, but for the ruthless spat they sprayed with every accusation.

Mr Johnson whom the Donald himself once called Great Britain Trump confirmed their affinity with his indignant resignation letter. I’m not the only one who thinks there’s a witch hunt going on, to get revenge on Brexit and ultimately to overturn the 2016 referendum result, Mr Johnson writing.

Like Mr. Trump, Mr. Johnson reframes his failure as the wickedness of others, a conspiracy of elites. Eventually, hopefully, voters must tire of this drivel.

But the cost of this brazen denial is immense, sowing cynicism in society, tearing apart respect for the democratic system. Ultimately, Mr Johnson’s defining trait is not tousled blonde hair. These are not stammering jokes. It is contempt for the suffering of others.

As a political figure, he will be remembered for Brexit, which he sold so masterfully and so deceptivelydespite his doubts if it was really a good idea.

Brexit, if you haven’t noticed, was neither happy nor good. What it meant is a punctured economybillions of pounds whistle by every year, with benefits no one can find with a telescope or microscope.

Prices have soared. Public services are failing. The public’s mood is gloomy.

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson is already hinting at a comeback. It is very sad to leave parliament, at least for now, he said on Friday.

Sadly, he won’t just disappear, as his ego and income demand that he continue to show off in public, performing his haw-haw Boris show for after-dinner speeches and the giggling right-wing press. .

Wherever possible he brags about his time in office, saying he made Brexit and touting his government’s response to COVID, although he jumped up five emergency meetings as the pandemic neared and resisted a lockdown so long that, according to a parliamentarian reportthousands of people died needlessly.

Kicked out of Downing Street last summer, Mr Johnson remained crabby in his parliamentary seat for another year. But he seemed to have pressing business elsewhere, including giving those paid speeches. In just six months, he is won more than $8 million from spiels and other sleight of hand.

Polls suggest a landslide in next year’s election, leading to the rise of the opposition Labor Party, led by Keir Starmer. For now, his strategy is simple: don’t explode!

That means not saying much and not advocating the sensible policy of reversing Brexit as much as possible. He fears dividing the country again. But the country has changed: a recent survey showed that 61% wanted to join the EU.

Before sneaking away on Friday, Mr Johnson took another indulgence: a resignation honors list, by which an outgoing prime minister bestows titles on those who have contributed to the country.

Mr Johnsons list is an aristocracy of opportunists, opportunists and incompetents, whose chief qualification was blind support for its blind Brexit. In other words, reward not those who have contributed to the country, but those who have weakened it.

With that, he smashes another glass as he storms through the door, leaving holes in the walls, torn curtains, cracked plates.

We hoi polloi need to clean up now. Pay your bill well too. But we must never let such a man in again.