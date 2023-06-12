Trump allies and critics argue over case impact and political narratives





But New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and former Attorney General Bill Barr said he could be in deep political trouble.

If even half of [the charges are] true, so he’s toasting, Barr, who was Trump’s last attorney general and at one point one of his fierce defenders, told Fox News on Sunday.

Sununu, a Trump critic who recently announced he will not run for the Republican nomination in 2024, made similar comments on CBS Face the Nation, adding: It’s self-inflicted.

The former president broke the news of his indictment Thursday night on social media. The details of the charges, released on Friday, are the result of a months-long investigation that included an initial FBI search of Mar-a-Lago last August. Trump is scheduled to appear in Florida court on Tuesday, but on Sunday his case was already on trial in the court of public opinion, with different narratives evolving for partisan and personal reasons.

What no one really wanted to discuss was the substance of the charges, which allege the former president stored a huge collection of highly sensitive documents, including intelligence on US defense and weapons capabilities. and foreign countries in its Florida domain. None of Trump’s prominent defenders denied on Sunday that he had the files or even suggested that it seemed like a good idea for him to have them.

I don’t like what President Trump has done in some ways, Graham said.

Vivek Ramaswamy, a GOP presidential candidate, said of Trump’s decision, “It’s very bad judgment, there’s no question about it. But he promised to forgive Trump if elected.

Trump’s allies and critics, however, were divided on whether the decision to store material at Mar-a-Lago constituted a crime and whether the decision to prosecute him for having the material was politically motivated.

I would not have taken the documents with me and would have returned them upon request, as that would have allowed for a much more constructive discussion, Ramaswamy said on CNN’s State of the Union. But there is a difference between bad judgment and breaking the law.

Graham, however, defended the former president to a point: whether you like Trump or not, he didn’t commit espionage. He did not broadcast, divulge, or provide information to any foreign power or news agency to harm this country. He’s not a spy. He is overloaded. Did he do wrong? Yes, he can have.

Many of his supporters said Trump faced a double standard under the law.

If he wants to store stuff in a box in a bathroom, in a box on stage, he can do that. That’s exactly what the law and the standard are, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said on the State of the Union.

Jordan called the decision to indict Trump an affront to consistent law enforcement.

He and other supporters of the former president have accused the Biden administration of using the Justice Department to tear down Trump, the current frontrunner in the GOP primary race, and claimed the Justice Department is not did not intend to sue Biden or members of his family for any wrongdoing.

What I’ve heard from Republicans I’ve spoken to is frustration, growing frustration, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told Fox News on Sunday. Trust in our Department of Justice has also been eroded. These are essential institutions in a democracy that must have the confidence of the people. When you see things like that that have political overtones, it’s very frustrating for people.

Rep. Nancy Mace (RS.C.) suggested the indictment was strategically timed to cover up Bidens’ own alleged wrongdoings and those of his son Hunter, a perennial Republican punching bag.

Whenever the Oversight Committee has evidence of corruption, bribery, money laundering on the Biden family, it charges Donald Trump, Mace said on Fox News Sunday Morning Futures. And whether you agree with Donald Trump politically or not, most Americans see it for what it is, as an executive branch weapon to eliminate your political enemies.

Mace also described the indictment as a death sentence for the former president.

Joe Biden wants to sentence Donald Trump to death for documents. He faces hundreds of years for document mishandling, and they want him to die in prison, she told host Maria Bartiromo as Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) nodded in agreement.

Barr, however, was less willing to give Trump slack for what he is accused of in the case.

Yes, he’s been a victim in the past. Yes, his opponents obsessively pursued him with false claims. I was at his side to defend myself against them when he was victimized. But it’s very different. He is not a victim here. He was completely wrong to say that he had the right to have these documents. These documents are among the country’s most sensitive secrets.

Barr also said there was a huge difference between a former president keeping documents for personal use, such as notes taken during meetings, and documents prepared by government agencies for the purposes of government action, including military plans.

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, another GOP presidential candidate, noted that Trump was innocent until proven guilty. But the indictment is bad for our country, bad for the presidency, and it’s a legitimate campaign issue, he said on CNN State of Union. We don’t need our Commander-in-Chief of this country not protecting our nation’s secrets.

Democrats, who were mostly absent from the Sunday morning shows this week, have largely maintained that the evidence that Trump committed a crime is clear.

There is no doubt, based on his recorded private conversations, that he did not declassify these documents, Rep. Dan Goldman (DN.Y.) said on CNN, pointing to descriptions in the charging document. . Mr. Jordan and Donald Trump and his defense team can try to spin this however they want. But the evidence based on his own recording, his own voice, says otherwise.

Trump himself has said he will emerge politically stronger from the indictment and his fundraising is already doing well. On Saturday, he and his team seemed in good spirits. He spoke to a pair of reporters on his plane, both off-the-record and off-the-record. He ordered Jimmy Johns sandwiches for lunch and McDonalds quarter pounds, chicken nuggets and fries for dinner. He spent part of the drive back to New Jersey listening to songs by, among others, Luciano Pavarotti and James Brown.

He also appeared eager to engage in the political fight around his legal setbacks. He said he thinks congressional Republicans should bring special counsel Jack Smith to Congress to testify about the decision to indict him. They should, he said. I think they should.

Even Hutchinson, who called on Trump to drop out of the GOP primary, acknowledged the legal battle could be a boon for the frontrunner.

I suspect he will fundraise on the indictment as he has done before, Hutchinson said, referring to a fundraiser the Trumps team said they saw earlier this year when he was indicted in New York on different charges. And obviously, with a lot of Republican leaders saying this is selective prosecution, and it’s unfair, there’s a sympathy factor that’s built in.

That sentiment appears to be supported by a new CBS poll, which found Republican primary voters are far more concerned about whether the indictment is politically motivated than whether his actions pose a national security risk.

If convicted, 80% of those polled said he should still be able to be president, and 75% said the charges either did not change their view of Trump or changed them for the better. The poll included responses from 2,480 adults surveyed between June 7 and June 10. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 2.7 points for the entire sample and plus or minus 5.5 points for likely Republican primary voters.

A second poll showed strong divisions among Americans. Although nearly half of Americans 48% think Trump should have been charged in the case, according to an ABC/Ipsos poll released Sunday, 47% of Americans think the charges are politically motivated, compared to 37% who don’t. .

The ABC poll, which polled 910 adults, had a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points and was taken on June 9 and 10.

