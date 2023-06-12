Jokowi sends Mahfud to repay the public debt, what is the reason? DW 12.06.2023





Coordinating Minister for Politics, Law and Security (Menkopolhukam) Mahfud MD said President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) sent him to repay government debts which have permanent legal force (inkracht). “The president said that during all this time, if the people or the private sector have debts, we collect them in a disciplined way, but we must also be consistent if those of us who have debts must also pay, c t is the order of the president,” Mahfud said on YouTube which was released by the Ministry of Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Sunday (11/06) Yesterday. Mahfud himself received an assignment from Jokowi to coordinate the payment of public debt to the private sector or the people. The order was formally conveyed at an internal meeting on May 23, 2022. This order was followed by the issuance of the Menkopolhukam Decree No. 63 of 2022, the content of which was to review and determine payments to parties who are indebted to the government. If it is inkracht, the government is obliged to pay, including in the case of Jusuf Hamka. “We have decided that the government should pay and the team that we put together with the Ministry of Finance, the Attorney General’s office, the police and others including Menkumham have already decided to pay,” he said. he declared. Jokowi, Mahfud said, again ordered that government debts to the private sector or people who have become a permanent legal force be paid. This directive was communicated during an internal cabinet meeting on January 13, 2023. As for the government’s debt to toll road operator Jusuf Hamka, which has been busy lately, Mahfud thinks that’s probably true. He also asked Jusuf Hamka to collect it directly from the Ministry of Finance. “If there is, based on the decision of the team we have formed and based on the direction of the president in 2 official meeting opportunities, it should be charged to the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Finance is indeed obligated to pay as it is the legal obligation of the state and/or government to its people and private parties who legally and legally do business also do transactions,” Mahfud said. For information, Jusuf Hamka’s debt is linked to deposits confiscated during the 1998 financial crisis. The man who goes by the familiar name Babah Alun won when he sued the government for debt recovery in 2012. In 2015 there was an agreement with the Ministry of Finance that he would be paid within two weeks of signing the agreement at that time, but so far he has not been paid. The letter was titled Amendments to the Minutes of Agreement on the Amount of Payment for the Implementation of the Court Decision, Case No. 137/Pdt.G/2004/PN.Jkt.Sel. Jo. No. 128/Pdt/2005/PT.DKI. Jo. No. 1616 K/Pdt/2006 jo. No. 564 PK/Pdt/2007 an PT Citra Marga Nusaphala Persada Tbk. (Ha) Read more on: Detik News Jokowi sends Mahfud to repay public debt, including to Jusuf Hamka

