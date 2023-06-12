Trump slams federal indictment as ‘distraction’ from Biden corruption allegations





Former President Donald Trump on Sunday called the 37-count federal indictment he faces as nothing more than a ‘distraction’ from the corruption allegations against President Biden – while also targeting his own ex-Attorney General William Barr for not supporting him. the case of classified documents.

Trump, 76, in an interview with his ally Roger Stone, said he doubted it was a “coincidence” that he was accused of allegedly storing hundreds of classified government files at his Mar- a-Lago along with Republicans revealed more details. regarding an FBI informant’s accusation that Biden participated in a $5 million bribery scheme involving Ukrainian company Burisma.

“It’s to cover up a massive crime revealed by Republicans in the House,” Trump, who denies any wrongdoing, said during the inaugural episode of “The Roger Stone Show” on WABC 770 AM.

“It’s a distraction,” he continued. “The indictment is a disgrace…And it was released at a time when they uncovered horrible things about the Biden family.”

The former president also called the new charges against him “unpatriotic”.

Donald Trump has described the federal indictment against him as a “shame” and a “distraction”. PA

He then slammed Barr, who said earlier Sunday he thought his former boss was “toast” after reading the indictment.

“The government has acted responsibly. It was Donald J. Trump who acted irresponsibly, Barr said on “Fox News Sunday.” These are solid numbers. Even if half of this is true, it’s toast.

Trump insisted nothing could be further from the truth, calling Barr “a coward who hasn’t done his job.”

“He was without guts. He was desperately afraid of being impeached,” Trump said of his former White House loyalist’s departure.

The president is accused of mishandling hundreds of classified government documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. US DISTRICT COURT SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF FLORIDA HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Former Trump attorney general William Barr said his former boss was “toast” at the indictment. FOX NEWS

The GOP presidential frontrunner also called federal prosecutors ‘thugs’ for alleging he mishandled documents, including documents detailing Americas’ conventional and nuclear weapons programs, potential weak spots in US defenses. and plans for responding to foreign attack.

In addition to slamming the indictment against him, Trump urged his supporters to join a protest scheduled for Tuesday outside the Miami federal court building where he is due to appear for his arraignment.

“We need strength in our country. Our country is taken from us,” the former president said. “Everyone is afraid to do anything. They must come out and demonstrate peacefully.

Trump has called his former attorney general “courageless” and a “coward” for turning his back on him. Getty Images Federal prosecutors say the president not only mishandled the records, but also showed them. UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SOUTH DISTRICT OF FLORIDA DOCUMENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The first-ever federal case filed against a sitting president or former president was filed the same day. GOP representatives Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) revealed that Burisma owner Mykola Zlochevsky allegedly told the FBI source that he paid $5 million each to Hunter Biden and his then-Vice President Joe Biden’s father in a bid to get rid of a corruption probe.

There [were] two separate deals, one that went to Joe Biden for $5 million, one that went to Hunter Biden for $5 million, Luna told Fox News. There is no doubt in my mind that Joe Biden is guilty of corruption.

Biden dismissed the allegations as “a bunch of malarkey.”

President Biden has been accused of participating in a $5 million bribery scheme with his son. AP Classified files were secured during an FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago last year. UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SOUTH DISTRICT OF FLORIDA DOCUMENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The 49-page indictment filed against Trump in federal court in Miami on Thursday includes 31 counts of willfully withholding national defense information, one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice, one count retention of a document or record, one count of concealment by corruption of a document or record. , one count of concealing a document in connection with a federal investigation, one count of intrigue to conceal a document or record, and one count of misrepresentation.

The feds allege Trump stored boxes containing the documents at his Palm Beach property, including in a ballroom, bathroom and shower, office, his bedroom and a storage room, according to the indictment. of accusation.

He was also accused of showing the material, including during a July 2021 incident where he allegedly presented an attack plan against Iran prepared by General Mark Milley, the chairman of the heads of state- joint major.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/06/11/trump-slams-federal-indictment-as-distraction-from-bidens-bribery-allegations/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos