Pakistan. How Khan’s Crackdown Jeopardizes Women in Politics | Taiwan News





As the Pakistani government continues to crack down on supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, supporters say the government is using the unrest to create a hostile environment for women in politics.

Khan’s arrest in May on corruption charges sparked violent protests across Pakistan, with PTI members and Khan supporters accused of vandalizing military buildings, including the Pakistani army headquarters in the city of Rawalpindi garrison. Since then, authorities have targeted PTI officials and supporters, promising to punish those responsible for the unrest.

Khan claims that more than 10,000 party members and workers have been arrested and accuses the government of trying to “dismantle” his party. The government denies these claims and places the number of arrests at a much lower level. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said 5,000 PTI workers and supporters have been arrested since May 9, Reuters reported last week.

PTI women talk about repression

Amid the crackdown, a number of PTI workers say their party colleagues have been threatened, arrested, beaten and harassed.

Kanwal Shauzab, president of the women’s wing of the PTI, told DW that she had witnessed police brutality.

Shauzab said several female supporters protesting peacefully on May 9 were beaten and taken away by police. She said one of her friends returned from detention with bite marks all over her body, which she hid from family members.

“She comes from a respectable family and the whole family was traumatized,” she said.

Tehmina Faheem, PTI District Chairperson for Abbotabad City, told DW that many women working for PTI quit their jobs out of fear.

She added that if workers show up at their offices, they will be identified by police and could be raided.

She said female party workers who ran beauty salons, marriage agencies and other small businesses lost their sources of income.

“The fear of arrests and raids is so deep that they cannot go to work in their businesses,” she said.

Islamabad-based journalist and analyst Fauzia Kalsoom Rana told DW that she witnessed how authorities raided the homes of PTI women, while harassing and intimidating them.

“It forced them to hide here and there, changing location. What is more disturbing is that they are also declared traitors and pressured to leave Imran Khan.”

Yasmin Lehri, an activist based in Quetta in Pakistan’s Western Province, said that although the authorities’ actions were prompted by the pro-PTI unrest, the massive response, especially towards PTI women, cannot be justified. for no reason.

“The way they were kicked out of their homes and their families were beaten, and the way they were taken away, is condemnable,” Lehri told DW.

She added that every political party has the right to organize peaceful demonstrations and that the police cannot violate the human rights of political workers in the name of repression.

A wider impact on the role of women in politics?

Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur, a PTI MP, told DW that the authorities are using all tactics to pressure women to leave politics. He added that the women in the ITP were found to be more resilient than the men, which he said ushered in harsher treatment.

“The PTI men are quitting the party, but the women are still steadfast. A number of women have been in jail for more than a month, but they refused to betray Imran Khan, despite having their houses raided without no warrant and that they were ill-treated at the time of their arrest.”

Taimur says that by law anyone arrested must appear before a magistrate within 24 hours. “But our women stayed in prison or in police stations for days and weeks but they were not brought before a judge.”

The PTI is considered to have brought large numbers of women into politics, especially from the middle, upper and elite classes.

The party also sent a number of women to parliament, and some of them also held important ministerial posts.

PTI District Chairman Faheem said women who are taken to jail or police stations are often slandered in Pakistan’s patriarchal society.

“People laugh at them saying the cops must have done something with them,” she told DW, adding that single women might not get marriage proposals and married women might see their marriage ruined. This leads to men banning their wives or female family members from participating in politics, Faheem said.

Shauzab, leader of the women’s wing of the PTI, believes that politics requires a lot of mobility and that in Pakistan, “women depend on men economically and financially, even for mobility, they depend on men”.

“After this crackdown, they will no longer take them to participate in political rallies,” she added.

Government denies crackdown allegations

The Pakistani government has denied that women are being targeted in the crackdown, saying claims to that effect are “PTI propaganda”.

Punjab government spokesman Amir Mir said no women had been abused. He told DW that 300 women had been identified for sabotage activities, adding that 46 had been arrested and 29 had been released on bail.

“The women were treated according to the laws. Some of them weren’t allowed to meet relatives because of the laws,” he said.

Muhammad Jalal-ud-din, a leader of Pakistan’s ruling alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), told DW that the PTI follows the law by cracking down on men and women who commit crimes.

“The laws are clear, whether it is women or men when they commit crimes, they will be punished,” he said, adding that since women have been implicated in attacks on military installations, they will be prosecuted and punished under the law.

“The PTI is spreading malicious propaganda. Arrested women are being treated according to the laws. No women have been tortured or harassed. This is all Imran Khan propaganda to defame Pakistan,” he said.

Edited by: Wesley Rahn

