Indonesian court to rule on changing electoral system ahead of elections





JAKARTA — Indonesia’s Constitutional Court is expected to rule on Thursday on an attempt to change the country’s electoral system, an official said, a case that has raised concerns about a possible election delay in just eight months. The case filed by several politicians, including a member of the ruling Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), calls for the return of a closed ballot system that was abandoned in 2008, where voters choose parties rather than local candidates. Of the nine factions in parliament, eight opposed a system change, which they said would be regressive and undemocratic. Some legal and political experts have warned that the procedures involved in changing the ballot so close to the February 2024 election would make a delay possible. “The possibility of postponement of the elections is high if the decision is a closed system,” said Bivitri Susanti of Indonesia’s Jentera Law School, adding that the election commission would need time to implement the necessary changes. Fajar Laksono, the court’s spokesperson, confirmed that a decision on the voting system was expected on Thursday. The election in the world’s third-largest democracy will choose a new legislature and a new president, with incumbent Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi, due to reach the end of his second and final term next year. The court case and talk of an election postponement have fueled lingering speculation that Jokowi’s allies want him to stay in power longer, a scenario he has officially rejected. These concerns are compounded by a series of unorthodox maneuvers in recent months that some politicians see as possible attempts to disrupt and interfere in the electoral process. In March, a court ordered the election postponed after a shadowy, newly formed party said its registration had been unfairly rejected by the polling body. A higher court overturned that decision, and the Supreme Court accepted the party’s appeal. Jokowi’s opponents have also sounded the alarm over repeated legal efforts by his chief of staff, Moeldoko, to take over leadership of Indonesia’s largest opposition party. Jokowi, for his part, admitted last week to taking part in “interference” behind the scenes with parties and presidential candidates in what he says is to ensure a smooth transition of power, adding that None of his measures would “tarnish democracy”. Some legal experts and analysts say any postponement of the 2024 elections would require a revision of the electoral law, which was unlikely to gain the required support in parliament. (Reporting by Ananda Teresia and Stanley Widianto; Editing by Kate Lamb and Martin Petty)

