UK parliamentary committee to conclude Boris Johnson ‘partygate’ inquiry

LONDON (AP) A British parliamentary committee was due to release a report this week on whether former Prime Minister Boris Johnson misled lawmakers over parties flouting the lockdown in his office, after lawmakers met on Monday to wrap up their investigation.

British media reports that the results of the parliamentary privileges committee s much-anticipated investigation into Johnson’s conduct could be released in the next few days.

Before the findings were made public, Johnson unexpectedly resigned as lawmaker Friday and angrily accused political opponents of chasing him in a witch hunt.

The former prime minister, 58, said the Privileges Committee told him he would be punished for misleading Parliament over partygate, a series of boozy rallies in his office that breached strict pandemic restrictions that his government had imposed on the country.

He accused the seven-member committee, the majority of whose members are from his own Conservative party, of bias, calling it a kangaroo court. In response, the committee said Johnson had questioned the integrity of Parliament.

Johnson’s successor, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, backed the parliamentary committee.

This is a properly set up committee that the House (of Commons) has voted to carry out its work, Sunaks spokesman Max Blain said on Monday. The government will not in any way denigrate or criticize the work of the committee, which is doing exactly what Parliament has asked it to do.

The committee could have suspended Johnson from the House of Commons if he had deliberately lied. A suspension of 10 days or more means Johnson’s voters in his suburban London seat could seek his ouster and elect a new lawmaker.

While Johnson’s decision to leave parliament means he can no longer be suspended, the committee could choose to apply other sanctions, such as banning him from entering parliament grounds.

Revelations that Johnson and his staff hosted office parties, birthday celebrations and wine-hour Fridays in 2020 and 2021, at a time when millions were barred from seeing loved ones or even to attend family funerals, angered many Britons and added to a string of ethics scandals that marked his downfall. Johnson resigned as Prime Minister last summer after a mass exodus of government officials protesting his leadership.

Police fined him and other senior officials for breaking lockdown rules, but Johnson insisted to lawmakers he had not deliberately misled parliament.

He told the committee he honestly believed the five events he attended, including the dispatch of a staff member and his own surprise birthday party, were lawful work gatherings meant to boost morale. overworked staff in the face of a deadly pandemic.

Johnson’s surprise resignation has reopened bitter divisions within the ruling Conservative Party, which has seen its support dwindle in 13 years in power and now regularly trails the opposition Labor Party in the polls.

On Monday, Johnson was also embroiled in growing allegations that he pressured Sunak to help nominate his close political supporters for a nomination to Parliament’s upper house, the House of Lords.

Sunak said Johnson asked him to do something I was not prepared to do by overturning the recommendations of the House of Lords Nominating Committee. Johnson fired back, saying Sunak was talking nonsense.

Sunaks’ office released the names of those on Johnson’s resignation honors list on Friday, such as knighthoods granted by an outgoing prime minister after they left office. The list left out three of Johnson’s top political allies who were widely believed to be included.

Two of them, former ministers Nigel Adams and Nadine Dorries, said they were also leaving parliament with immediate effect, triggering three special elections for the already struggling Tories.