Crowe: Is Donald Trump a leak risk?





To my Republican colleagues who defend the indefensible. There will come a day when Donald Trump will be gone. But your dishonor will remain. -Liz Cheney

Are penguins a flight risk? Only corrupt and narcissistic penguins who have their own private planes pose a flight risk. So here is. Trump could be a leak risk. With all these damning new charges and a court date in Miami looming on Tuesday, it might be time for Trump to call his puppeteer in Russia or his pen pal in North Korea.

Confession: I don’t like drawing Donald Trump. No more.

In the America I grew up in, this narcissist insurrectionist, this authoritarian white supremacist traitor who incites insurrection would no longer have a purpose. Long before now. In the America where I grew up, con man Trump would have been laughed at on this escalator before the 2016 election.

In the America I grew up in, Trump would have been (figuratively speaking, I’m not that old) tarred, feathered, and railed out of the country after what he instigated on January 6, 2021. Trump has taken a once-respected Republican party hostage. He poisoned him into his own image of a bloated authoritarian aspirant, carnival barker, election denier, petulant and selfish.

And this time Grand Old Party allowed it. Kiss him. And want more. His sycophants now lie out of their collective pies to double and triple the defense of their chosen ridiculous, buck-nekkid emperor. These pathetic creatures have no choice.

But we do.

No, I don’t like to draw Trump. But I will. Until it’s comfortably irrelevant.

JD Crowe is the cartoonist for Alabama Media Group and AL.com. He won the RFK Human Rights Award for Editorial Cartoons in 2020. In 2018, he received the Rex Babin Memorial Award for local and state cartoons by the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. Follow JD on Facebook, Twitter @Crowejam and Instagram @JDCrowepix.

