Is Xi Jinping giving Ukraine a security guarantee? This agreement could irritate Putin





Ukraine is under the “nuclear umbrella” of China, which has pledged to keep Kiev safe from the threat of nuclear weapons, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said. Answering the question whether Ukraine is protected by a “nuclear umbrella”, I will say that I know agreement between China and Ukraine on effective cooperation. According to the joint statement, China has agreed to provide Ukraine with mutual security guarantees in the event of an invasion or threat of invasion with nuclear weapons, Kishida said during a speech in parliament, quoted by the Russian news agency TASS. Masanori Genko/Associated Press/Eastern News/Eastern News Fumio Kishida, June 12, 2023 In December 2013, at the start Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych visited China and, together with Xi Jinping, signed a declaration on deepening the strategic partnership between Kyiv and Beijing. The rest of the text is below the video. The document states that th Beijing pledges not to use or threaten to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine under any circumstances as Kyiv renounces its nuclear status. In addition, Beijing will confirm “provide Ukraine with adequate security guarantees” if “it becomes the victim of aggression with the use of nuclear weapons or the threat of such aggression”. Russian President Vladimir Putin has twice raised the possibility of using nuclear weapons in a war against kyiv. The fourth day full invasion of Ukraine ordered the placing of strategic nuclear forces on high alert, explaining this by “aggressive statements” from senior NATO officials. In September 2022, during a successful Ukrainian counter-offensive in the Kharkiv and Kherson regions, Putin pledged to use “all means” to protect “our people”. He underscores his determination by saying, “It’s not a bluff. Xie Huanchi/Xinhua News/Eastern News/Eastern News Xi Jinping (left) during visits to Moscow with Vladimir Putin (right), March 21, 2023. Chinese President Xi Jinping then warned Russia against using and threatening to use nuclear weapons. A nuclear crisis in Eurasia must be avoided. The parties to the conflict must exercise caution and restraint and create the conditions for the resumption of negotiations. (…) In doing so, the use or threat to use nuclear weapons must be rejected, Xi Jinping said. Meanwhile, the Russian military considered the scenario of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine during a command and staff exercise, the Financial Times wrote, citing two sources close to the Kremlin. According to them after the simulation Putin came to the conclusion that even a limited nuclear attack would bring him no military advantage. “There is no reason to push a button,” the former Russian official stressed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.onet.pl/informacje/onetwiadomosci/chiny-obronia-ukraine-przed-rosyjska-bronia-jadrowa-a-co-z-kremlem/dz97rxg,79cfc278 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos