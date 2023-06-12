Cyclone Biparjoy: PM Modi reviews preparedness as landing date nears





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Monday (June 12) and reviewed the preparedness of the Center as well as the government of Gujarat in the approach of Cyclone Biparjoy. Gujarat is a state in western India with a coastline on the Arabian Sea. The Prime Minister said relief teams were ensuring that people living in vulnerable areas in the path of the cyclone were evacuated safely. Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall in Gujarat’s Kutch on June 15. The cyclone is also expected to affect Pakistan. “Our teams are ensuring safe evacuations from vulnerable areas and ensuring essential services are maintained. Pray for the safety and well-being of all,” Modi tweeted after the meeting. The meeting was attended by Secretary of Earth Sciences, M Ravichandran, Member Secretary of the National Disaster Management Authority, Kamal Kishore and Director General of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mrutyunjay Mohapatra. Prime Minister Modi also ordered officials to ensure the maintenance of all essential services like electricity, telecommunications, drinking water and health. In the event that services are hampered, the Prime Minister has called for them to be restored immediately. The Prime Minister further said that animal safety must be ensured and ordered the establishment of 24/7 control rooms. IMD informed during the meeting that the cyclone was expected to cross Saurashtra and Kutch between Mandvi and Karachi in Pakistan near Jakhau port in Gujarat at noon on June 15 as a very severe cyclonic storm. The cyclone is expected to have a maximum sustained wind speed of 125 to 135 km/h with gusts to 145 km/h. Heavy rainfall expected The coastal districts of Gujarat are expected to experience heavy rainfall. Regions like Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar would experience extremely heavy rainfall while Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi and Junagarh would experience heavy to very heavy rainfall. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 12 teams, which are equipped with boats, tree cutters and telecommunications equipment, and maintained 15 teams on standby, the PMO said. The Indian Coastguard and Navy have deployed vessels and helicopters for rescue, search and rescue operations, he said. Air Force and Army Engineer Task Force units are also on standby for deployment, the statement said. Surveillance planes and helicopters have been deployed along the coast, and Army, Navy and Coast Guard Disaster Relief Teams (DRTs) and Medical Teams (MTs) are on standby. wait, he added. Situation in Pakistan Pakistani media Dawn reported that Karachi’s Seaview Road had been blocked to traffic to prevent people from traveling to the high seas. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reportedly classified Cyclone Biparjoy as an “extremely severe cyclonic storm”. . In view of the upcoming cyclone, the Southern District Police have issued an elaborate safety plan to prevent unwary visitors from venturing out into the open sea despite a clear ban from the Sindh government,” the Chief Superintendent of Police of Sindh said. South (SSP) Syed Asad Raza. He was quoted by Dawn. We have set up more than 15 checkpoints at Seaview and other roads leading to the beach for public safety, he added. Raza also said emergency control rooms have been set up. You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

