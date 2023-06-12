Donald Trump’s post-impeachment plans apparently include a candlelight dinner and selfies with big-budget donors





Donald Trump will soon try to fill his campaign coffers with the news of his impeachment. The former president, now twice indicted, is expected to host a fundraiser hours after his scheduled court appearance in Miami federal court. The fundraiser previously scheduled for Tuesday night at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, is still set to take place, the Trump campaign was confirmed to NBC News over the weekend, and would feature a private candlelight dinner for backers funds that aggregate at least $100,000. According to Politico, the invite also notes that lesser donors can expect photo ops with Trump and a VIP reception with elected officials and special guests.

The first of many donor events Trump plans to hold across the country, his team expects to raise $2 million on Tuesday alone. And if the former presidents’ latest legal trap is any indication, that sum seems within reach: According to Politico, he raised a total of $15.4 million over the two-week period after being arraigned in March on felony charges. of State in Silence by Stormy Daniels. money business.

His upcoming indictment, however, is federal. This stems from Trump’s alleged mishandling and withholding of classified documents he stored in his Mar-a-Lago home after leaving the White House. The indictment unsealed on Friday, which charges Trump with 37 counts, also accuses the former president of conspiring to obstruct justice and lying to federal agents and investigators about the documents.

Trump, whose actions are being investigated by Special Counsel Jack Smith, has denied any wrongdoing. The ridiculous and baseless indictment of me by the Biden administration’s Armed Injustice Department will go down as one of the most horrific abuses of power in our country’s history, he said Saturday at the Republican convention. of Georgia, in his first speech since indictment. I put everything on the line and I will never give in. I will never be deterred. I will never stop fighting for you, he added.

As far as fundraising goes, his team has spent the past few days sending repeated emails to supporters. Please help DEFEND our movement peacefully against the endless witch hunt and together, even in these darkest times, we will prove that our movement is truly UNBREAKABLE, read email.

Trump has vowed to stay in the running even if found guilty. I will never leave, he told Politico in an interview on Saturday. Look, if I had left, I would have left before the original race in 2016. It was tough. In theory it was not feasible.

