Five things to expect from Trump’s Florida court appearance | Donald Trump News





Former United States President Donald Trump is due to appear in federal court in Florida on Tuesday, days after being charged with 37 counts related to the alleged possession and concealment of classified documents he swept away when he left the White House.

Prosecutors said the documents contained sensitive information that could endanger national security, undermine foreign relations and endanger human property, the indictment explains. They further said Trump and his team stored the documents carelessly at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and then, with his help, Waltine Walt Nauta, sought to conceal them as the FBI investigation intensified.

While many of the details of Trump’s first appearance in the case are expected to be similar to his appearance in New York state court in April on separate criminal charges related to silent payments made to a porn star, there should be a few key differences.

Here’s what we know so far:

1. The place

The case is being tried in US District Court in Miami, Florida, although a grand jury was originally convened in Washington, DC. A separate Florida-based grand jury led to Thursday’s indictment.

Although prosecutors have not publicly explained why they sued the venue, court watchers noted that it may have been to prevent a possible attempt by the Trump team to have the venue moved. Trump’s legal team in New York had previously argued that he could not get a fair trial in liberal Manhattan in the case.

While it’s unclear whether Trump would have succeeded in moving the case from the liberal-leaning U.S. capital, the expected challenge would likely have delayed proceedings.

Trump enjoys much wider support in Florida, where Mar-a-Lago is located, winning the state with more than 51% of the vote in the 2020 presidential election.

The venue also resulted in Trump’s own appointee being assigned to the case. Florida federal judge Aileen Cannon was previously in the spotlight last year when she issued a decision to appoint a special master in the classified documents investigation.

Cannon also briefly barred federal agents and prosecutors from reviewing a batch of documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, an order that was ultimately overturned in a scathing opinion by a federal appeals court. Trump supporters applauded his mission.

2. What will security look like?

Much like in New York, local and federal law enforcement are bracing for the fallout from Trump’s appearance.

The former president said he was summoned to court at 3:00 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Tuesday.

The Secret Service said it was finalizing a plan for Tuesday, but added it would not seek any special accommodations beyond what would be necessary to ensure the continued safety of former presidents.

The Federal U.S. Marshals Service, FBI and Miami and county police are all expected to coordinate in preparation for any unrest, with the Washington Post reporting that authorities are monitoring online forums, including the far-right group’s plans Proud Boys in court protest.

Miami Police Chief Manny Morales said resources were being increased to handle between 5,000 and 50,000 people.

We don’t expect any problems, he said.

3. Will there be protests?

Trump, in an interview with conservative consultant Roger Stone, said after the indictment was unsealed: Our country must protest.

On Monday, Trump arrived in Florida, traveling from his home in Bedminster, New Jersey, to his resort in Doral, Florida, where rallies were expected. He said he would return to New Jersey to deliver a speech to supporters after the proceedings.

Kari Lake, a staunch Trump advocate and failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate, also said she would travel to Florida for the court appearance. She has been accused of stoking violence, telling a crowd of Georgia Republicans on Friday: If you want to get to President Trump, you’re going to have to go through me, and you’re going to have to go through 75 million Americans like me.

And I’ll tell you most of us are cardholders of the NRA [National Rifle Association]. It’s not a threat, it’s a public service announcement.

While concerns about the violence preceded Trump’s appearance in court in New York in April, the accompanying protests have been mostly peaceful.

4. Will Trump be handcuffed?

Many of the questions that surrounded Trump’s appearance in court in New York have been circulating around his last appointment with the justice system.

While defendants who voluntarily appear in court after being charged are typically handcuffed, fingerprinted and photographed upon arrival, authorities did not fingerprint Trump until he arrived at Manhattan Criminal Court in May.

What will be markedly different is Trump’s visibility during the proceedings. He is expected to enter the court through an underground tunnel, out of sight of the public. Since cameras are generally not allowed in federal courthouses, viewers are unlikely to see Trump in the courthouse.

5. Will Trump plead?

It remains unclear whether Trump will enter a plea in response to the 37 charges in Tuesday’s proceedings.

Still, reporting from Miami, Al Jazeeras Alan Fisher said a range of possible arguments would likely emerge from Trump’s legal team on Tuesday.

Expected his team to suggest the charges be dismissed immediately. They will talk about selective prosecutions, Fisher said. There might well be an argument to move this to West Palm Beach near Mar a Lago, saying that’s where the offenses allegedly took place, so that’s where the hearing and the court hearing and the trial should take place if he is actually judged.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/6/12/five-things-to-expect-from-trumps-appearance-in-florida-court The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos