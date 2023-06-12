China’s Xi Jinping plays on the possibility of escalating tensions with the West





As Beijing and Washington move cautiously toward restoring high-level exchanges, Xi Jinping is stepping up efforts to prepare China for conflict. By June 12, 2023, 10:17 a.m. ET Share Listen (2 min) China has slowly claimed and militarized disputed territory across the South China Sea, often at the expense of its neighbors. The WSJ explains the economic repercussions for the United States and Indo-Pacific countries, and what the United States is doing about it. Learn more:

The Wall Street Journal” New York City will charge drivers going downtown. Other cities could be next | CNN Business President Joe Bidens’ administration is expected to allow New York City to move forward with a landmark program to toll vehicles entering Lower Manhattan, after a public review period ended on Monday. If successful, congestion pricing could be a model for other U.S. cities, which are trying to recover from the pandemic and face the challenges of climate change and aging public infrastructure. Learn more >> China-Cuba spy station deal shows Beijing bracing for conflict with US, House rep saysA Republican congressman warns that China is bracing for conflict with the United States after revelations of a deal between Beijing and Cuba for a spy base. Ahead of Blinken’s visit to Beijing, Singapore urges US and China to avoid conflictConfrontation and conflict between China and the United States is “not inevitable”, Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Kiat said. After initially shouting inaccuracy, Biden admin confirms China has had spy base in Cuba since at least 2019WASHINGTON China has operated a spy base in Cuba since at least 2019, part of a global effort by Beijing to improve its intelligence-gathering capabilities, a Biden administrator says Honduras opens embassy in China after severing ties with TaiwanAccording to Chinese state media, Honduras has opened an embassy in Beijing. The move came after the Central American nation cut ties with Taiwan to establish diplomatic ties with China in March. China’s official CCTV said Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his Honduran counterpart Enrique Reina attended the embassy inauguration on Sunday morning. The symbol of strengthening diplomatic relations between the two sides appeared during Honduran President Xiomara Castros’ six-day visit to China. Before arriving in Beijing on Saturday evening, Castro visited the Shanghai headquarters of the New Development Bank, a bank set up by developing BRICS countries, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and Africa. from South. China: Tesla increased retail sales and exports in May 2023In May, Tesla’s China-made (MIC) Model 3/Model Y sales in China and exports from China increased quite significantly from a year earlier. These five crimes are the most frequently reported in WashingtonAt the top of the list, the destruction of property.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://headtopics.com/us/china-s-xi-jinping-plays-up-possibility-of-worsening-tensions-with-the-west-40112050 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos