Boris Johnson accuses Rish Sunak of ‘talking trash’ on Honors Row





Boris Johnson has accused Rishi Sunak of saying rubbish as the bitter war of words between the pair escalates. The prime minister said Johnson wanted him to overturn the decision of the House of Lords Appointments Committee (Holac) to ensure his allies receive peerages. Boris Johnson asked me to do something I wasn’t ready to do, because I didn’t think it was right, Sunak said on Monday morning. It was either to reverse the decision of the Holac committee or to make promises to people. Now, I wasn’t ready to do that. I didn’t think it was good and if people don’t like it then it’s hard. But in a statement this afternoon, Johnson hit back: Rishi Sunak is talking nonsense. To honor these peerages, it was not necessary to override Holac but simply to ask them to renew their vetting, which was only a mere formality. Johnson had wanted Tory MPs Nadine Dorries, Nigel Adams and Alok Sharma to be awarded seats in the Lords as part of his resignation honors list. But when the list was revealed on Friday, they weren’t included. Both Dorries and Adams resigned as MPs in response. Holac said he didn’t approve of eight Johnson appointees, but didn’t specify which names. Downing Street earlier said it was totally wrong to suggest that Sunak or anyone else at No 10 was seeking to remove or alter or alter the list of Holac-approved peerages. Johnson dramatically resigned as an MP on Friday ahead of the expected announcement that he had been found guilty of lying to parliament about the party. The House of Commons privileges committee was expected to recommend a lengthy suspension, which could have triggered a by-election for Johnson’s seat. The resignations now mean Sunak faces three tough by-elections, potentially on the same day within weeks.

