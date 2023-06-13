Trump arrives in Miami to be impeached





Former US President Donald Trump arrives at Miami International Airport, Miami on June 12, 2023.

Win Mcnamee | Getty Images

WASHINGTON Former President Donald Trump landed in Miami on Monday afternoon, a day before his first court appearance to face federal charges that he deliberately kept dozens of documents containing some of the most sensitive military secrets from the country.

But without a local attorney to represent him in court, Tuesday’s appearance could be cut short, sources familiar with the matter told NBC News. In that case, Trump would go to the courthouse to surrender, but his impeachment and plea could be delayed, according to NBC.

As of 5 p.m. EST Monday, Trump and his co-defendant and personal valet, Walt Nauta, had yet to name an attorney eligible to appear before judges in the Southern District of Florida, according to the court filing for his case.

The two lead attorneys who had represented Trump in the case resigned on Friday, just a day after Trump announced he had been indicted.

“For the purposes of combating the greatest witch hunt of all time, which is now moving to the courts of Florida, I will be represented by Todd Blanche, Esq., and a company to be named later,” Trump said on the networks. social Friday.

Blanche, who is based in New York, is not a member of the bar in the Southern District of Florida. A source with direct knowledge later told NBC that Blanche traveled with Trump to Florida. While it’s unclear whether another attorney will join the former president on Tuesday, judges sometimes allow attorneys not admitted to their district to represent a defendant during a court appearance.

The 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner faces a 37-count federal indictment, filed last week by Special Counsel Jack Smith. These charges mark the first time a former US president has been charged with a federal crime.

Trump traveled to Florida from his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey. It was unclear whether his wife, former first lady Melania Trump, would join him in court on Tuesday.

Trump did not speak to reporters or cameras set up along his travel route on Monday, but he did post several times on his social media platform, Truth Social.

There he pledged if elected to a second term in 2024, he would appoint a ‘real’ ‘special’ prosecutor to prosecute’ his successor, President Joe Biden, and ‘everyone else involved’ in what Trump called “the destruction of our elections, our borders and the country itself.”

Trump’s call for revenge came amid several other posts in which he denounced what he called the “militarization” of the justice system.

Trump also publicly fired on Republicans who did not endorse him, including Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, who backed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a 2024 GOP hopeful, over the weekend.

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

In Miami, preparations were underway Monday for any demonstrations or counter-protests outside the courthouse on Tuesday.

There have been scattered calls from some Republican lawmakers urging people to rally in Miami. But as of Monday night, the Federal Bureau of Investigation had not issued a specific threat bulletin for the event or identified any possible danger to the public.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said the city and state are taking a unified command approach right now, pooling resources and information with federal agents and the U.S. Secret Service, who are responsible security of current and former presidents.

Miami Police Chief Manny Morales told reporters his officers brought in enough resources to “handle crowds of 5,000 to 50,000”. He said he didn’t expect any trouble.

Trump is expected to return to New Jersey on Tuesday afternoon, following his court appearance. A birthday campaign fundraiser is scheduled for Tuesday night, where Trump is expected to deliver a speech.

Trump insists he has committed no crime. The most serious of the allegations are 31 counts of willfully withholding national defense information, a violation of the Espionage Act. The other six counts relate to allegations that Trump made false statements, attempted to conceal or withhold documents from investigators or conspired to obstruct justice.

The 49-page federal indictment was meticulously detailed, with photos showing dozens of boxes of presidential documents Trump took with him when he left the White House in 2021.

The National Archives and Records Administration then spent more than a year trying to get Trump and his lawyers to return the documents, which included battle plans, nuclear capabilities and other highly sensitive military information.

But as the indictment alleges, Trump repeatedly refused to hand over treasure troves of documents and he ordered Nauta to hide them from investigators who came armed with a subpoena.

The boxes were later shown to contain hundreds of classified documents, some of which were not seized until after an FBI raid on Trump’s Florida resort of Mar-a-Lago in 2022.

According to the indictment, “unauthorized disclosure of these classified documents could jeopardize United States national security, foreign relations, the safety of United States military and human sources, and the continued viability of methods sensitive intelligence gathering”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/06/12/donald-trump-indictment-trump-arrives-in-miami-for-arraignment.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos