Donald Trump holds double-digit lead after federal indictment – US poll





Federal criminal charges against Donald Trump have done little to change Americans’ views of the former president, based on a new Reuters/Ipsos poll on Monday that shows he retains a decisive lead in the race for the Republican presidential nomination.

The poll, which began on Friday, a day after Trump announced he had been indicted, found that 62% of respondents, including 91% Democrats and 35% Republicans, said he was credible that Trump illegally stored classified documents at his Florida home.

But 81% of Republicans said the charges against him were politically motivated

The news did not appear to hurt Trump’s standing in the Republican nominating contest for the 2024 presidential election. The specific charges, including obstruction of justice, were made public Friday afternoon when the indictment has been made public.

Some 43% of self-identified Republicans said Trump was their preferred candidate, compared with 22% who chose Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during the Florida Family Policy Council’s annual gala dinner, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., May 20, 2023. (Credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO)

By early May, Trump was leading DeSantis 49% to 19%, but that was before DeSantis officially entered the race.

The rest of the Republican field, which includes former Vice President Mike Pence who declared his candidacy last week, had single-digit levels of support.

Trump flew to Miami on Monday to face federal charges of unlawfully possessing US national security documents and lying to officials who tried to retrieve them. He claimed his innocence and vowed to continue his campaign to win back the presidency in the November 2024 elections.

He is the first former or current president to face criminal charges, but legal experts say that does not prevent him from running for president – or taking office even if convicted.

Republican officials, including many rivals for the party’s nomination, said the charges against Trump smack of hypocrisy, citing classified documents found in President Joe Biden’s Delaware home.

It is unclear whether Biden, a Democrat, will face legal action. Biden’s approval rating stood at 41% last week, near the lowest level of his presidency. Trump had a 40% approval rating at this point in his 2017-2021 presidency.

In the Reuters/Ipsos poll, only 20% of Republicans thought both Biden and Trump were treated fairly, compared to 77% of Democrats.

The poll included responses from 1,005 adults nationwide and had a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of four percentage points for all Americans of voting age and between six and seven percentage points for Republicans. .

