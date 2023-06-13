Reviews | The woman responsible for saving the turkey economy

When all hope is lost, hire a woman to take over (and take the blame). Studies of the so-called Cliff of Glass found that companies are more likely to hire women as leaders Or directors when business is bad. Linda Yaccarino, the Twitter founder’s new chief executive, seems to be filling the bill.

Now there is Hafize Gaye Erkan, a former Wall Street banker who has been named the new governor of Turkey’s central bank. It is the steepest of all the glass cliffs. Brad Setser, Senior Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, writing in a blog post last week that thanks to years of bad policies, Turkey is facing what appears to be an impending financial crisis.

Erkan’s tenure at the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey will be watched closely for many reasons, only one of which is that she is the first woman in the position. Turkey is a key diplomatic player, a NATO member playing a tricky game in the war on its doorstep. He has always supported Ukraine politically and militarily without alienating Russia economically, Yevgeniya Gaber, nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council in Turkey, writing recently.

Turkey also has the world’s 19th largest economy, with a gross domestic product of nearly $1 trillion per year, according the World Bank. Resolving a currency crisis in a country as large as Turkey would not be easy for the International Monetary Fund, nor clear that Turkey would be willing to accept IMF terms to get its money.