Reviews | The woman responsible for saving the turkey economy
When all hope is lost, hire a woman to take over (and take the blame). Studies of the so-called Cliff of Glass found that companies are more likely to hire women as leaders Or directors when business is bad. Linda Yaccarino, the Twitter founder’s new chief executive, seems to be filling the bill.
Now there is Hafize Gaye Erkan, a former Wall Street banker who has been named the new governor of Turkey’s central bank. It is the steepest of all the glass cliffs. Brad Setser, Senior Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, writing in a blog post last week that thanks to years of bad policies, Turkey is facing what appears to be an impending financial crisis.
Erkan’s tenure at the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey will be watched closely for many reasons, only one of which is that she is the first woman in the position. Turkey is a key diplomatic player, a NATO member playing a tricky game in the war on its doorstep. He has always supported Ukraine politically and militarily without alienating Russia economically, Yevgeniya Gaber, nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council in Turkey, writing recently.
Turkey also has the world’s 19th largest economy, with a gross domestic product of nearly $1 trillion per year, according the World Bank. Resolving a currency crisis in a country as large as Turkey would not be easy for the International Monetary Fund, nor clear that Turkey would be willing to accept IMF terms to get its money.
Economists have an additional reason to pay attention to Turkey. It is a rare specimen. Its most pressing problem, the shortage of foreign exchange, is common enough, but the way it got itself into trouble is unique: its president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, defied conventional wisdom and insisted that the best way to fight inflation is to lower interest rates. , not raise them.
It sounds vaguely like a theory by a 20th century American economist, Irving Fisher. Erdogan, however, never cited Fisher. What he said is that interest rates are the mother and father of all evil.
The lower the interest rates, the lower the inflation will be, Erdogan said CNN last month. In this country, the inflation rate will come down with the interest rates, so we will come to a point where people will be relieved. I say this as an economist. It is not an illusion.
In fact, it is an illusion, but Erdogan stuck to it. He pressured Erkans’ predecessors to keep rates low despite mounting evidence that low rates made inflation worse by overheating economic growth. Sahap Kavcioglu, Erkans’ predecessor, cut the central bank’s short-term policy rate to 8.5% this year from 19% when he took office in March 2021. The results were in line with expectations: officially announced consumer prices in May were up 39.6% from a year earlier.
Economists were also fascinated or appalled by another maneuver by Erdogan. This came from his desire to maintain high economic growth and a strong Turkish lira. This helped him maintain his popularity ahead of the presidential elections, which took place last month (and which he won).
One way to keep the currency strong is to raise interest rates, but that would have slowed growth. Instead, Erdogan asked Turkey’s central bank to borrow foreign currency from domestic banks and other governments. Then he spent those precious foreign exchange reserves to buy the pound on the foreign exchange market to keep its price high.
He also ran an expensive program, known locally as KKM, which protects domestic lira deposits against depreciation against hard currencies such as the dollar. This gave depositors confidence to keep their local currency in banks. In other words, the government ensured that the banks could obtain deposits in lira, and the banks ensured that the central bank could obtain dollars. It’s a system that works until it doesn’t work, Setser told me in an email.
After wasting billions of dollars and other foreign currencies in a futile attempt to prop up the lira, Turkey is almost out of currency. In fact, in a sense, it is already completely depleted, as the currencies it has are borrowed and will eventually have to be returned to lenders. Turkey’s central bank is in the delicate position of owing money to national banks, with no clear way to make amends.
Turkish banks have lent so much to the Turkish central bank (and on a smaller scale, directly to the government) that they cannot honor their domestic dollar deposits, should the Turks ever demand the funds back, Setser wrote on his blog last week.
Most fiscal crises begin when the government runs deficits, spending more than it receives in taxes. Turkey has found another way to get into trouble. In some ways, the outcome could be worse than a standard budget crisis, Setser wrote. Turkey’s foreign exchange reserves will not last through the summer without a course correction, he added.
This course correction will be mainly in the hands of two people: Erkan and Mehmet Simsek, whom Erdogan reinstated as finance minister after his re-election. Both are well regarded outside of Turkey and know what needs to be done. The question is whether Erdogan will resist the temptation to interfere.
The fall of the pound over the past few weeks, while frightening, is a positive sign in one respect. This indicates that Turkey is no longer wasting its declining foreign currency to try to support the pound above its natural level. On Monday at noon in New York, the lira was worth 4.22 US cents, down 15% from May 23.
The woman in the hot seat, Erkan grew up in Turkey and later earned a doctorate in operations research and financial engineering at Princeton. She worked for Goldman Sachs and then joined First Republic Bank in 2014, becoming its co-chief executive for six months in 2021. First Republic collapsed and was sold to JPMorgan Chase last month after mismanaging the risk of interest rate. Erkan helped run the bank during the period when it was pursuing the rapid growth in deposits that frustrated it, but I don’t know what responsibility she bears personally.
I asked Setser via email on Friday if Erkan was in danger of falling off the glass cliff. Well, maybe, he replied. Definitely a case of turning to a woman to do a tough job (raising tariffs against the president’s true wishes). He said she will need Simsek’s protection. If she and Simsek somehow succeed, Erdogan should feel immensely grateful to have been saved from his own mistake.
